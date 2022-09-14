Splatoon 3 Guide: Alterna Logs and how to unlock them

Splatoon 3 introduced a brand new single-player campaign story mode. While the single-player story isn’t new to the series (Splatoon 2 also had one), this version is a significant improvement upon its previous iteration and it’s well worth buying the game just for the main campaign alone.

Titled Return of the Mammalians, the story mode takes place in a new location known as Alterna. Playing as in Inkling, you’ll discover this new world that consists of many hub areas, known as sites where most of the story missions take place. Alongside the story, there are many optional discoveries to make, and one of them is Alterna Logs.

This is a type of collectible in Splatoon 3, which can only be attained in the story mode. In this guide, I’ll take you through exactly what these Alterna Logs are and how to unlock them, which is a separate task from just collecting them.

What are Alterna Logs in Splatoon 3?

Alterna Logs is a type of historical documentation created by O.R.C.A. (Omniscient Recording Computer of Alterna), which is a computer system that exists throughout the world of Alterna in Splatoon 3. These logs record key information on the species and civilizations that have existed in the world since its creation.

When you visit each site in Alterna, you’ll gain access to corrupted logs that need to be fixed or unlocked in order to retrieve the information hidden inside. There are a total of six sites that you can visit, which means six Alterna Logs to be collected. However, a secret seventh log can also be accessed via a hidden level.

A corrupted Alterna Log (Image via Nintendo)

Just to keep in mind though, Alterna Logs are completely optional and are not required to complete the story. These are simply embellishments that enrich the lore of the world and are solely up to the player to unlock.

How to unlock Alterna Logs

The way to unlock Alterna Logs in Splatoon 3 is by discovering Kettles in each site. Kettles are an in-game mechanic that leads to various standalone missions, completing which earns bonus rewards. Completing all bonus Kettle missions in a site will unlock the respective Alterna Log.

Similarly, doing so for each and every site will net you with six complete Alterna Logs, which you can read to learn more about the new world. An additional seventh log can only be accessed by finishing the hidden final level, After Alterna. This is a Secret Kettle that is unlocked after completing all stages of the main story and defeating the final boss.

Access the Secret Kettle at the very beginning of Alterna, where a new Kettle entrance has opened. This is a pretty difficult stage and completing this nets you the seventh and final Alterna Log.

That’s all you need to know about Alterna Logs. I hope you found this guide helpful, and keep up with us if you want to see more stuff on Splatoon 3. Leave a comment on what type of features you want us to cover, and have a nice day.

