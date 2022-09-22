Splatoon 3 guide; How to get more banners

Splatoon 3 is the latest entry in Nintendo’s innovative third-person shooter series, allowing for the most refined ink-shooting experience yet. With this new release, the Japanese developer provides fans with even more in-depth customization than ever before. While past mainstay elements are here, like avatar customization and attire, new ones also offer a fresh new level of personalization.
One of these is the player's profile. Splatoon fans can decorate their profile's Splashtags with all sorts of banners, badges, and titles, but more is always better, right? Let's take a look at how to get more banners aside from the default selection.
Splatoon 3 offers many ways to earn more banners
Banners are used to change the background of your profile name, with many patterns and colors to pick from. As is the case with countless personalization items in the game, banners can be obtained through various means. Take a look:
- Shel-Out Machine
- Catalog
- Tableturf Battle
- Salmon Run
1) Shell-Out Machine
Located in the Lobby of the hub world of Slatsville, players can interact with this gacha machine to earn random rewards. The first time every day, the cost of using the machine will be merely 5000 coins, but after that, each try cost 30,000 coins. Players can also spend one Conch Shell per use to earn rewards. However, this resource will only be handed out during Splatfest events. Since the prizes are random, players might need to retry a few times to get any banners. Other items include tickets, Ability Chunks, titles, Locker Room accessories, and packs of Tableturf Battle cards.
2) Catalog
The Catalog is an in-game seasonal collection of rewards that players can unlock through accumulating points. Splatoon 3 players will first need to reach Level 4, after which they can visit Hotlantis, a shop in Splatsville run by Harmony. Following this, they can browse the select and purchase banners. Other items to purchase include exclusive emotes, gear, Locker Room items, titles, badges, food tickets, and Ability Chunks.
3) Tableturf Battle
A brand new addition to Splatoon 3, Tableturf Battles are a type of minigame that brings strategic turn-based gameplay to the standard Turf Wars formula. Players create a deck of cards, each with a blocky ink pattern placed on a grid-like layout. The objective is to cover as much of the space on the board as possible and the player with the most ink is the winner. Tableturf Points are awarded at the end of each match, which can be turned in for rewards, with new items being unlocked as players rank up. Banners are awarded at ranks 10, 25, and 46.
4) Salmon Run
Salmon Run is a PvE mode where four players face against aggressive waves of enemies called Salmonids, and it returns in Splatoon 3. These waves are punctuated by bosses known as King Salmonids, and defeating these challenging foes will award players with fish scales. These come in three types - bronze, silver, and gold. They can be turned in at the Shop for rewards, including banners, of which there are 10 of them to buy.
Splatoon 3 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch system.