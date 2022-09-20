Splatoon 3 guide: 5 things to know before prepping for the upcoming Splatfest

Splatoon 3 brings a brand new season of fast-paced multiplayer goodness to the Nintendo Switch. This also means fresh Splatfests.
Splatfests are in-game events that see players join a faction and duke it out for the glory of their team.
A Splatfest will take place from September 23, 2022, to September 25, 2022. Interested in checking it out? Here are some things to know before arming up for the battle to come.
Tricolor Turf War and 4 other things players need to know about Splatoon 3's latest edition of Splatfests
1) Pick your team
The first thing to know is that unlike previous entries in the series, Splatoon 3's Splafests will feature three teams instead of two. These are Gear, Grub, and Fun. They are denoted by the colors purple, orange, and green, respectively.
If you want to play with friends on the same team, be sure to pick the same faction. Visit the event stand in Splatsville (only available around the time of Splatfests) to pick your favorite team.
2) Earn Conch Shells by playing
Playing Splatfest matches in Splatoon 3 will award players with Conch Shells, which have multiple uses. These items don't just count towards tallying results for matches but can also be spent on items and Catalog progression. They can be used once per day at the Shell Out gacha machine in the Lobby.
Note that players will be rewarded Conch Shells for playing online games even leading up to the Splatfest and not just during the event.
Since they are event-exclusive resources, the items will not be obtainable once the Splatfest is over. So strike while the iron is hot.
3) Ready your equipment
Before diving into Splatoon 3's heated matches, it is crucial to check the inventory. From equipment to weapons, players must ensure that everything is in order and that they know what role to fulfill in battle.
Once they have picked their team, players will receive a Splafest Tee for the duration of the event. Thanks to its Ability Double perk, players gain double effectiveness for Ability Chunks, which are used to add specific types of abilities to gear.
4) Take note of the Tricolor Turf War
During the final hours of the event, the three teams will be pitted against each other in one arena for Tricolor Turf War. This occurs once the leading team is declared via the Halftime Reports. The team at the top will be sandwiched between the two runner-ups and must defend their title. It is a chaotic endeavor that will test the reflexes and coordination of all the teams present.
One of the key turning points in this battle would be the Ultra Signal beacon. The team securing this item during the battle will gain a leg-up as they will be able to summon the Sprinkler of Doom. This is a powerful move that bathes the arena in the ink color of the team that controls it.
5) The event will be overseen by Deep Cut
Like in previous games, a bunch of iconic mascots will be at the forefront of sharing the news and managing the event. This edition of the event will feature a trio consisting of Shiver, Frye, and Big Man, the latter of which is a chill manta ray. Together, they form a group called Deep Cut.
Each member is dedicated to one of the three Splatfest factions. The group will also announce the results for the Splatfest once the event is over, so be sure not to miss it.
Nintendo has already hosted one Splatfest event for Splatoon 3 (called Rock Paper, Scissors) via the free Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo last month. This means players already have an idea of what to expect from this new one. Are you looking forward to participating?