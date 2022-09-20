Splatoon 3 guide: 5 things to know before prepping for the upcoming Splatfest

Splatoon 3 brings a brand new season of fast-paced multiplayer goodness to the Nintendo Switch. This also means fresh Splatfests.

Splatfests are in-game events that see players join a faction and duke it out for the glory of their team.

A Splatfest will take place from September 23, 2022, to September 25, 2022. Interested in checking it out? Here are some things to know before arming up for the battle to come.

Tricolor Turf War and 4 other things players need to know about Splatoon 3's latest edition of Splatfests

1) Pick your team

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA SRL checking in—were you floored by the Splatfest announcement? Rest assured that we are diligently researching what WE would bring to a deserted island! Regardless of your choice, clear your calendar now for Friday, 9/23 starting at 5 PM PT through Sunday, 9/25 at 5 PM PT. SRL checking in—were you floored by the Splatfest announcement? Rest assured that we are diligently researching what WE would bring to a deserted island! Regardless of your choice, clear your calendar now for Friday, 9/23 starting at 5 PM PT through Sunday, 9/25 at 5 PM PT. https://t.co/ysohezqi5i

The first thing to know is that unlike previous entries in the series, Splatoon 3's Splafests will feature three teams instead of two. These are Gear, Grub, and Fun. They are denoted by the colors purple, orange, and green, respectively.

If you want to play with friends on the same team, be sure to pick the same faction. Visit the event stand in Splatsville (only available around the time of Splatfests) to pick your favorite team.

2) Earn Conch Shells by playing

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA You can redeem conch shells at the Shell-Out Machine in the lobby for cool in-game stuff. And it doesn’t pay to be a saver—unused conch shells go away when the Splatfest ends! We’re told that another SRL employee once used the term “YOLO,” and we think it applies here as well. You can redeem conch shells at the Shell-Out Machine in the lobby for cool in-game stuff. And it doesn’t pay to be a saver—unused conch shells go away when the Splatfest ends! We’re told that another SRL employee once used the term “YOLO,” and we think it applies here as well. https://t.co/r8hvEAW4uq

Playing Splatfest matches in Splatoon 3 will award players with Conch Shells, which have multiple uses. These items don't just count towards tallying results for matches but can also be spent on items and Catalog progression. They can be used once per day at the Shell Out gacha machine in the Lobby.

Note that players will be rewarded Conch Shells for playing online games even leading up to the Splatfest and not just during the event.

Since they are event-exclusive resources, the items will not be obtainable once the Splatfest is over. So strike while the iron is hot.

3) Ready your equipment

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA SRL User Interface dept. here. You’re looking at the Equip menu, where you can edit your loadout to suit your next battle. We’ve discovered that the Sort feature has been enhanced so it’s easier than ever to find the weapon or gear you’re looking for. SRL User Interface dept. here. You’re looking at the Equip menu, where you can edit your loadout to suit your next battle. We’ve discovered that the Sort feature has been enhanced so it’s easier than ever to find the weapon or gear you’re looking for. https://t.co/I0utXX41BI

Before diving into Splatoon 3's heated matches, it is crucial to check the inventory. From equipment to weapons, players must ensure that everything is in order and that they know what role to fulfill in battle.

Once they have picked their team, players will receive a Splafest Tee for the duration of the event. Thanks to its Ability Double perk, players gain double effectiveness for Ability Chunks, which are used to add specific types of abilities to gear.

4) Take note of the Tricolor Turf War

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA This is where it gets REALLY interesting. The leading team will start with four players and the central turf, and it must defend itself against two teams of two! Just like a regular Turf War battle, it'll be three full minutes of chaos. This is where it gets REALLY interesting. The leading team will start with four players and the central turf, and it must defend itself against two teams of two! Just like a regular Turf War battle, it'll be three full minutes of chaos. https://t.co/u8CXjFsE2M

During the final hours of the event, the three teams will be pitted against each other in one arena for Tricolor Turf War. This occurs once the leading team is declared via the Halftime Reports. The team at the top will be sandwiched between the two runner-ups and must defend their title. It is a chaotic endeavor that will test the reflexes and coordination of all the teams present.

One of the key turning points in this battle would be the Ultra Signal beacon. The team securing this item during the battle will gain a leg-up as they will be able to summon the Sprinkler of Doom. This is a powerful move that bathes the arena in the ink color of the team that controls it.

5) The event will be overseen by Deep Cut

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA



youtu.be/DtMOAvOWTvY No need to twist our tentacles for us to do a deep dive on Deep Cut! It seems the trio will ride around on a float during Splatfests…and they've also written the Splatfest theme song “Anarchy Rainbow”! Check it out! No need to twist our tentacles for us to do a deep dive on Deep Cut! It seems the trio will ride around on a float during Splatfests…and they've also written the Splatfest theme song “Anarchy Rainbow”! Check it out!youtu.be/DtMOAvOWTvY https://t.co/d14jdgGds6

Like in previous games, a bunch of iconic mascots will be at the forefront of sharing the news and managing the event. This edition of the event will feature a trio consisting of Shiver, Frye, and Big Man, the latter of which is a chill manta ray. Together, they form a group called Deep Cut.

Each member is dedicated to one of the three Splatfest factions. The group will also announce the results for the Splatfest once the event is over, so be sure not to miss it.

Nintendo has already hosted one Splatfest event for Splatoon 3 (called Rock Paper, Scissors) via the free Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo last month. This means players already have an idea of what to expect from this new one. Are you looking forward to participating?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far