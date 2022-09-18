Splatoon 3 guide: 5 daily activities you should do in the game

Splatoon 3 offers the latest in multiplayer gaming as far as first-party Nintendo experiences are concerned. To top that off, there's a single-player aspect for players to get used to the mechanics as well. Overall, developer Nintendo has created a well-rounded gameplay loop to ensure people enjoy playing the game and crave more inky goodness.

As such, there are a bunch of things players can do to get the most out of their Splatoon 3 experience. Let's take a look.

Here are 5 daily activities that Splatoon 3 players should practice more often

1) Check the stores for the latest catalog of gear

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA SRL Fashion Desk keeping it rolling with a report on Crush Station—your source for footwear, from sneakers to sandals. Don’t be intimidated by the shopkeeper Mr. Coco. He never skips Claw Day, but he also never skips Kindness Day, so we think you’ll find he’s a big softy. SRL Fashion Desk keeping it rolling with a report on Crush Station—your source for footwear, from sneakers to sandals. Don’t be intimidated by the shopkeeper Mr. Coco. He never skips Claw Day, but he also never skips Kindness Day, so we think you’ll find he’s a big softy. https://t.co/UEkyqPbsuX

With its flamboyant focus on style and fashion, Splatoon 3 offers a variety of options to customize the character. From looks and attire to personalization items like badges, it's hard to get enough of them.

As such, it is a good idea to frequent the various gear and item shops located around the hub city of Splatsville. The stock they have is on rotation, so one might never know what they might find. Players should also be sure to snatch up whatever they like before it goes away.

2) Daily matches

Multiplayer forms the meat of the Splatoon experience, so players are encouraged to indulge in as many matches as they can play. One of the key benefits of this is not just rising up the ranks but also leveling up the character, weapons, and catalog.

Furthermore, Splaton 3 also has a "victory of the day" bonus for the first match, so there is no reason to skip out on this. Be sure to win since that is how the bonus will be awarded.

3) Order gear from randoms

carls charles @ladychoward i just need splatoon 3 to give me a high quality photo mode and an in game version of squid instagram so i can log my photos and order gear featured in photos on other people’s feeds i just need splatoon 3 to give me a high quality photo mode and an in game version of squid instagram so i can log my photos and order gear featured in photos on other people’s feeds https://t.co/KcitA6My37

As players engage in multiplayer matches, new NPCs will start popping around Splatsville. This shows off how random players are replete with the gear they are equipped with. Checking the inventory out is as simple as walking up to them and pressing the 'A' button.

What's better is that players can even order any gear they like by selecting the Order button, which will consequently arrive for the player's use after paying for it. However, note that one needs to reach Level four as this feature requires interacting with an NPC called Murch.

However, when that's done, players can pick and order any three gears at a given time. Although, the special gear (like those acquired via amiibos) cannot be ordered.

4) Try your luck at the Shell-Out Machine

ඞ 🅛🅞🅩🅩🅐🅒🅞🅞🅚🅘🅔  @LozzaCookie Why did it take me 6 days to realise that you can get banner backgrounds and titles from the Shell-Out Machine in Splatoon 3? Why did it take me 6 days to realise that you can get banner backgrounds and titles from the Shell-Out Machine in Splatoon 3? https://t.co/RYSVuoAhcr

Located in the Lobby area of Splatsville, this gacha-like-machine spits out random rewards. These include consumables (food and drinks), Ability Chunks, banners, decorations, and more.

Note that each attempt costs money and the first pull of the day will cost a mere 5000 coins. Any subsequent tries will be a whopping 30,000. This is obviously done to keep players from hammering away at the machine since it is not worth spending that much for a measly drink or title.

So, one should make sure to spend 5000 daily to rack up their item collection.

5) Check SplatNet3 for potential rare goodies

The Nintendo Switch Online app for smartphones features the handy SplatNet3 widget. It can be linked to the Splatoon 3 game and features a variety of features to enhance the gameplay experience.

One of the many benefits of using SplatNet3 is exclusive deals and orders that may not be found in-game. A lot of these lean towards being expensive but playing enough (especially the PvE Salmon Run mode) can net more coins or splurge on these purchases.

Splatoon 3 is exclusively available on Nintendo Switch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far