Splatoon 3 guide: How to customize your locker space

Splatoon 3 emphasizes personalization more than any other title from the franchise, which can be seen right from the start with its seamless character customization screen. This focus on player freedom is further showcased with elements like customizable banners, obtainable badges, clothing, and more.

Being a first for the series, players will now be able to have their own personal lockers for customization in the Lobby area of Splatsville. Let's cover how players can get around to decorating these lockers to their heart's content.

Splatoon 3's lockers add another layer of depth to the stylish esthetic

Lockers are a brand new feature in Splatoon that allows players to customize these storage spaces to their heart's content with various cosmetic trinkets. These can range from stickers to earned items like cool pairs of shoes and skateboards. But how does one get these lockers in the first place? Well, for starters, you should reach Level 4. After this, you can walk into the online Lobby area and head past the glass doors into the locker room. Here, you will be able to use your own locker. It will be located directly opposite the room's entrance and will be marked with a white inverted triangle highlighting it.

To decorate your locker, simply walk up to it and press the A button, which allows you to check its contents. To customize it, press Edit (Plus button), which lets you change the orientation of the placed items. Bring up the Menu (X button) to flip through the list of available items and place them into the locker. Once you're done, you can press the Plus button again to finish editing.

How to get more space for decoration and how to find more customization items

Players will also be able to unlock bigger versions of the locker so that they can store more items. This can be achieved after reaching Level 15 by playing online Turf Wars or Anarchy battles in Splatoon 3. Following this, players can go back to the locker room to find a notification bubble over their locker signifiying the upgrade. This allows further customization options, like locker colors.

To get more items to spice up your locker, visit Hotlantis. It is a shop in Splatsville and is run by an NPC called Harmony. This is also where players can purchase the Catalog, which features even more customization options for Splatoon 3. Other ways to obtain more items are by earning collectibles in the story campaign. Players will also be rewarded for playing Salmon Run, Splatoon's beloved PvE mode.

It should be noted that the other lockers there belong to friends as well as players that you have been recently matched up with in multiplayer. Furthermore, it must be mentioned that locker mechanics have no effect on gameplay. They are just present to add an element of fun and is a great way to signal your taste by showing off your goods. Like a trophy collection of sorts, some players have even resorted to decorating lockers for humor value.

Splatoon 3 is out right now and is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console.

