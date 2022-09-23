Splatoon 3 guide: Intensify Action ability explained

With a heavy focus on multiplayer, Splatoon 3 players can augment their characters with more abilities than ever before. Abilities are special bonuses that come with specific brands of gear. They can improve gameplay by offering useful buffs and perks, like faster respawn time and increased ink refill speed.

One of the many handy abilities is Intensify Action. Here's how it can be useful.

Splatoon 3's abilities add another layer to the gameplay

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA First up, Intensify Action. This ability amplifies both your Squid Rolls and your Squid Surges. It allows you to Squid Roll consecutively without losing speed, and it makes your Squid Surges charge faster. It also gives you a steadier hand with your aim following the action! First up, Intensify Action. This ability amplifies both your Squid Rolls and your Squid Surges. It allows you to Squid Roll consecutively without losing speed, and it makes your Squid Surges charge faster. It also gives you a steadier hand with your aim following the action! https://t.co/As6tLRzmW9

Intensify Action lowers the charge time of the Squid Surge, allowing the user to maintain their momentum when performing consecutive Squid Rolls. Furthermore, it reduces the accuracy penalty after jumping or performing either Squid Surge or Squid Roll.

To break it down further, let's take a look at a couple of terms which are new additions to the third-person shooter series:

Squid Surge: While in squid form, this move allows twirling/dodging to the side. It is performed by pressing the B button while flicking the left stick to a side. It also reduces incoming enemy ink damage while dodging.

While in squid form, this move allows twirling/dodging to the side. It is performed by pressing the B button while flicking the left stick to a side. It also reduces incoming enemy ink damage while dodging. Squid Roll: While in squid form, this move allows the player to climb walls and jump out high into the air. Perform it by pressing the B button while swimming up a wall. It basically offers a boost that can help users reach the top of a vantage point quicker than just swimming normally through ink.

Intensify Action boosts the user's agility by granting more opportunities to perform Squid Surge and Squid Roll. It also increases the number of times they can be used in succession.

The accuracy penalty reduction also ensures players can start shooting at foes faster and more accurately. Overall, it offers numerous bonuses that prove crucial to the core gameplay of Splatoon 3.

This ability is a good pick for all kinds of roles on the battlefield due to how fundamental these maneuvers are to gameplay. These are bound to come in handy while facing other players in Turf Wars, including Splatfests.

The Salmon Run PvP should also benefit with increased movement as players will need to not just mow down waves of Salmonids, but quickly and safely transport the dropped Golden Eggs as well.

What is Splatoon 3 about?

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA Squid Research Lab summer intern here! Everyone went on vacation and left me in charge. It sure is hot outside, isn’t it? Um, I’m not a meteorologist though. Anyway, it looks like the kids in Splatsville are staying fresh. Whew, this is hard. Are you all staying hydrated? Squid Research Lab summer intern here! Everyone went on vacation and left me in charge. It sure is hot outside, isn’t it? Um, I’m not a meteorologist though. Anyway, it looks like the kids in Splatsville are staying fresh. Whew, this is hard. Are you all staying hydrated? https://t.co/qHqdxf1vLr

Set in a brand new region called the Splatlands, this quirky post-apocalyptic shooter brings the series into a new dimension. The plot puts players in the shoes of Agent 3, a new Inkling/Octoling to battle a new threat that's threatening to unleash unbridled chaos.

Grand designs, improved graphics, and a more varied single-player campaign ensure players are entertained from start to finish.

The goal of the ink-painting Turf Wars is to paint the arena with the team's color while eliminating the opponents. As such, it is a constant tug-of-war for marking territory, and one that boasts an innovative design amidst modern day TPS (third-person shooter) games.

Splatoon 3 is only available on the Nintendo Switch console.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far