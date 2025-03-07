Split Fiction Chapter 2: Skyscraper Climb walkthrough

The Skyscraper Climb in Split Fiction is one of the last stages of Chapter 2. After you complete the high-paced chase sequence of the Gravity Bike stage, you will need to ride a bike once again. This time, both Mio and Zoe will get bikes, which they will be riding to climb all the way to the top of a skyscraper.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know about completing the Skyscraper Climb stage in Split Fiction.

How to complete the Skyscraper Climb in Split Fiction

Official gameplay promo (Image via EA)

In Chapter 2, Mio and Zoe will get the following powers:

Mio’s abilities

Wields a gravity sword capable of attacking enemies and breaking pink-highlighted objects.

capable of attacking enemies and breaking pink-highlighted objects. Can teleport by throwing her sword at designated neon pink panels.

by throwing her sword at designated neon pink panels. When using teleportation, the affected surface’s gravity shifts, allowing movement along walls and ceilings.

Zoe’s abilities

Uses a gravity whip to grab, move, and throw objects.

to grab, move, and throw objects. Can hold onto an object by keeping the designated button pressed and then release it to launch the object in a chosen direction.

During combat, the whip’s aim assist helps land projectile attacks on enemies with minimal precision required.

Skyscraper Climb

Official gameplay promo (Image via EA)

After Mio and Zoe lose their gravity bike and plummet toward the streets below, just before impact, they manage to seize new bikes from unsuspecting SRI operatives, which they use to climb the surface of a skyscraper.

Bike controls

Jump: Use this to navigate obstacles and reposition quickly.

Use this to navigate obstacles and reposition quickly. Drift/Brake: Helps in making sharp turns and controlling speed.

Helps in making sharp turns and controlling speed. Accelerate: Increases speed to keep up with the chase and avoid enemy fire.

The main mechanics are largely unchanged from the previous Gravity Bike stage.

Making the ascent

As you climb the massive tower, you’ll need to deal with a lot of enemies. The Agent stationed along the skyscraper will open fire, which you must dodge precisely to avoid taking damage. The path is linear, so just follow the road ahead, and you will reach the top.

Unlocking the bike’s weapon system

Midway through the ascent, your bikes gain access to weaponry. After you get it, you can shoot back at the enemies.

A blue reticle appears on the screen; use it to aim your shots.

Your ammo count is displayed beside the crosshairs.

The glowing blue energy orbs scattered along the route replenish ammunition.

Don’t pull back from firing your weapon; there’s a lot of ammo, thanks to the frequent blue orbs you will see on your path. Here are some tips:

Prioritize eliminating enemy snipers and turrets positioned along the skyscraper’s surface.

Maintain a balance between shooting and dodging to maintain your bike’s momentum.

Eventually, you will reach a large arena-like zone, which will initiate the last stage of Chapter 2 of Split Fiction.

