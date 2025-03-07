Split Fiction Steam overlay not working during online co-op: Possible reasons and fixes explored

Split Fiction players might encounter issues where the Steam overlay is not working properly during online co-op gameplay. The Steam overlay is a key feature that allows users to access chat, their friends list, and other in-game tools without exiting the game. So it not working could hinder communication and other important functions while playing co-op split-screen games like Split Fiction.
This article explores possible reasons behind this problem and ways you can potentially work around it.
Possible reasons for Split Fiction Steam overlay issues during Co-op
Several factors could cause the Steam overlay to not work during Split Fiction co-op mode. Here are some of the possible reasons:
- Overlay disabled in settings: The Steam overlay may not be enabled for Split Fiction specifically.
- Software conflicts: Other applications like Discord or NVIDIA GeForce Experience that use overlays can interfere with Steam’s functionality.
- Incorrect key bindings: The Steam overlay can be accessed with a specific key combination but incorrect settings may prevent it from opening.
- Corrupt game files: If some game files are missing or damaged, this could affect Steam overlay's performance.
- Lack of administrator privileges: Running Steam without administrative rights can sometimes cause issues with the overlay.
Steps to potentially fix Split Fiction Steam overlay issues during co-op
Enable Steam Overlay
- Open Steam, go to Settings > In-Game. Ensure that the "Enable the Steam Overlay while in-game" option is checked.
- Right-click on Split Fiction in the Steam library, choose Properties, and confirm that the overlay is enabled for this specific game.
Close conflicting applications
- Before launching the game, exit any other programs that use overlays like Discord or GeForce Experience.
Check overlay shortcut keys
- Navigate to Steam’s in-game settings and verify that the correct key combination is set. The default shortcut key to access it is Shift + Tab.
Verify game file integrity
- Right-click Split Fiction in the Steam library, then select Properties to go to the Local Files tab and click "Verify integrity of game files." This will replace any missing or damaged files.
Run Steam as administrator
- Close Steam, right-click the Steam shortcut and select Run as administrator before launching Split Fiction.
Restart the Steam Overlay process
- Open Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc or right-clicking on Taskbar's Start Button.
- Go to the Details tab, locate GameOverlayUI.exe, right-click it, and choose End Task.
- Return to the game and try opening the overlay again.
Reinstall Steam
- If all else fails, uninstall and reinstall Steam. Be sure to back up your game files beforehand to avoid downloading them again.
By following the abovementioned steps, players should be able to restore Steam overlay and enjoy seamless online co-op sessions in Split Fiction.
