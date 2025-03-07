Split Fiction guide: How to link EA account

Split Fiction launched on March 6, 2025, for Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. To play with friends across different platforms, players must link their EA accounts. Therefore, players might be interested to learn how to do so.
Having said that, here is how to link your EA account for Split Fiction.
How to link EA account for Split Fiction
Considering the game to be a complete co-op experience, many players might want to enjoy it with their friends. Moreover, with the addition of the Friend’s Pass feature, the game would be available to a wider player base who may not all be on the same platform. This makes the linking of EA account absolutely necessary, enabling players to enjoy the game on different platforms.
The simplest way to do it is the following:
- Step 1 - Open the EA app.
- Step 2 - Log in using the credentials from your preferred platform that you wish to link.
- Step 3 - Follow the verification process.
This will automatically link your EA account to the other platform used. The process is depicted in the image below.
The other process to link your EA account is a bit complicated. Here is how to do it:
- Step 1 - Open the platform on which you have the game downloaded.
- Step 2 - Launch Split Fiction.
- Step 3 - The game should prompt you to link your EA account at this point.
- Step 4 - Enter your EA login credentials.
If you have followed the above steps correctly, your EA account should now be linked.
To check whether your EA account is linked or not, log in to the EA app and head to the Connections tab under EA Account settings. Here, you will find a list of your linked accounts.
This is everything you need to know about how to link your EA account for Split Fiction. Although not essential, it is highly recommended to do so if you wish to have a seamless experience.
