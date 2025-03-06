Can you play Split Fiction solo?

Split Fiction has finally been released. It is an action-adventure game designed specifically for two-player co-op, and many players may wonder if it's possible to play the game solo. Unfortunately, the answer is no. The game is built entirely to experience co-op gameplay. Developed by Hazelight Studios (known for co-op masterpieces like It Takes Two and A Way Out), Split Fiction stays true to its signature style.

This article will further explore why solo play isn't available, whether the developers might introduce it in the future, and if an AI-controlled companion could be a possibility.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are speculative.

Why is there no Solo play in Split Fiction?

The reason behind the absence of a solo mode in Split Fiction is simple — the game is solely designed for two players, requiring constant communication and synergy to complete tasks that are impossible to do solo. This type of gameplay is what makes the experience challenging, teamwork-driven, and engaging.

Split Fiction co-op gameplay (Image via Electronic Arts)

Additionally, there is no option to play with AI because it would be difficult, as many in-game actions rely on real-time coordination and decision-making between two human players. An AI partner would make the dynamic teamwork element dull, and the experience would feel less immersive and engaging.

On the game's official forums, when asked, "Is it possible to play with an AI?" the developers responded that Split Fiction is a "co-op-only experience uniquely tailored for two friends to play together."

Although there is no option to play the game solo, Josef Fares, the director of Hazelight Studios, has provided an alternative. Players can join Hazelight’s official Discord channel to connect with others, find partners, and enjoy the game even if they don’t have someone to play with.

Possibilites of a solo play option in future in Split Fiction

Currently, there is no official statement confirming that Split Fiction will never have a solo mode. However, personally, the chances of it happening are extremely slim — almost none. As mentioned earlier, the developers have emphasized that the game is uniquely designed for two-player co-op.

Moreover, in an interview, Josef Fares expressed his strong belief in co-op gaming, stating:

"Co-op is great, and, I mean, you can tell great stories and there’s so much to be explored there."

He also confidently claimed that Hazelight Studios is "the best in the world at it", referring to its expertise in creating co-op experiences like Split Fiction. This further suggests that the studio is likely to stick with its core gameplay design rather than introduce a solo mode.

Additionally, the game features a Friend’s Pass, allowing one player to own the game while inviting a friend to play for free. There is also crossplay support across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam), making it easier for players to find a co-op partner. Given these features, it seems unlikely that the developers will shift focus toward a single-player experience.

That covers everything there is to know about whether Split Fiction has a solo mode. While there is no official confirmation, you can keep a slim hope that a solo mode might be introduced in the future, though it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.

