Split Fiction: Collapsing Star side quest walkthrough

Collapsing Star is the sixth side quest in Split Fiction. Although you don't necessarily need to complete side missions, doing so will accentuate your overall experience. To start this quest, you must reach a certain point in the main story of Split Fiction. You don't need to worry about missing the quest, as you can always come back using the chapter select screen.

Ad

This article will provide a thorough walkthrough for the Collapsing Star side quest in Split Fiction.

How to complete the Collapsing Star side quest walkthrough in Split Fiction

When this mission begins in Split Fiction, Mio and Zoe will be in an area that is about to get destroyed. The first step is to enter the door in front of you and run down the stairs and on the wall to reach the platform in front. When Mio and Zoe get to the other side, run toward the machines and interact with them.

Ad

Trending

Use the glass barriers to protect yourselves from the sun's rays (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA).

Once you interact with the machines in Split Fiction, it will automatically open a door wherein you will get to see that the sun is dying. You run toward the dying sun, and as the sun continues to burn, it will soon explode, which might kill you both. This is why you must keep yourself safe from the explosion; you will get help from the glass barriers. When you get to the last glass barrier, you will have the option of using ropes to get across the ledge. When you reach this ledge, climb up the ladder and move towards your left.

Ad

Here, you will find another set of interactive machines that will help open the door in front of you. You will have to run towards the center of the room and try to keep away from the explosion. Keep running and use the trains ahead as shields against the sun's rays. While continuing your run, you will again come across a broken platform. To get to the other side, grab the ropes and run towards your right. You will find another set of interactive machines here.

Ad

The lift will help you getting across (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studios).

These machines are in a lift. When you interact with these machines, the lift will suddenly fall due to the sun's rays causing it to malfunction. After the crash, you will witness a moving platform on your right; move across it by jumping and avoiding all the obstacles in between. Side by side, you must also focus on avoiding the dangerous sun rays using the glass shield as cover.

Ad

After successfully crossing the platform, you will witness another explosion. Luckily, this will only help you by clearing the path. Ahead of you will be a pillar button, which will allow one of you to stand on the platform and the other to jump and go onto the next platform. Once one of you has jumped onto the next pillar, the other will be able to leave as well. One of you will be on top of the pillar and the other on the bottom, helping each other to get across. You must repeat this step thrice.

Ad

When you both have jumped across the pillar buttons, the last one will lead you to a lift with interactive machines. After interacting, the lift will take you up and help you jump across the poles hanging above. Use the barriers to protect yourself from the sun's rays, then with the help of the last pole, pull yourself up and jump on the platform on your right.

The interactive machines will help you climb the platform in Split Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studios).

When you both get on the platform, enter the door right in front and run to the right side. Go through the room and turn to your left. After getting through to the other side, exit the room and find the glass barrier. Then the rope will help you travel forward, and you will be behind the glass shield. Wait for the sun to cool down from the explosion, run toward the interactive machines, and press the button to build a shield to block the sun. Run towards the next barrier when the sun is cooling down.

Ad

Sprint towards the next set of interactive machines by crossing some spinning cylinders in Split Fiction. Run towards the last platform and turn to your left. Then cross the path with the help of ropes and barriers and get on top of the next platform. Run ahead to the next barrier while hiding from the sun. Now find your path by jumping on the poles in front to form a shield before the sun kills you. There are three parts to this step.

Ad

When the last shield has been made, run toward the next barrier where you will find moveable shields. Using them carefully, get across and defend accordingly. Reach the barriers in front and interact with the machines to open a path. Keep running across the path, continuing to use your shields against the sun's attacks. As the sun's attacks have been magnified, take each other's help and protect yourselves.

Reach the last machines of this mission and interact with them to launch a heavy attack on the sun from cannons. Keep interacting with the machine and watch the sun get destroyed. This step will cause a black hole to emerge, and you both will be teleported back to the main quest arena.

Ad

For more interesting guides regarding Split Fiction, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.