Split Fiction: How to accomplish Sisters A Tale of Two Besties achievement 

Split Fiction consists of twenty-one trophies for you to acquire. Sisters: A Tale of Two Besties is a gold trophy and quite easy to unlock, but will require both you and your partner to work in sync and coordinate. Six benches in Split Fiction have been concealed in Chapters Two through Seven.

The Sisters: A Tale of Two Besties achievement can be unlocked by locating and sitting on each one. The main characters, Mio and Zoe, must sit on the benches together and then get up from them to make it count

This guide will help you get your hands on this achievement in Split Fiction.

How to complete Sisters: A Tale of Two Besties in Split Fiction

The benches in Split Fiction can be found in these locations:

Bench One - Chapter Two: Neon Revenge

The first Bench can be found in Neon Revenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studio)

The Big City Life Mission contains the first bench in Split Fiction. The characters, Mio and Zoe, will swim for a brief period in the pool area early in the level. The trail will take you to a set of platforms after this portion.

To make it to another building, you will have to swing from a hook. You have to pay close attention to the left before you attach to the flying car that continues the story. There, nestled away, out of sight, is the first bench.

Bench Two - Chapter Three: Hopes of Spring

The second bench can be found in Hopes of Spring (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studio)

In the Halls of Ice task in Split Fiction, to enter the Ice Palace, you first unlock a huge door. Once inside, turn left rather than toward the ice cubes that will unlock a crawlspace. If you follow this path, you will find a hidden bench in this area. Wait for Mio and Zoe to conclude their conversation before moving ahead.

Bench Three - Chapter Four: Final Dawn

The third bench can be found in Final Dawn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studio)

Near the completion of the Soaring Desperados assignment, you will come across the third bench. Go to the endpoint on the left side of the chamber, ignoring the correct way to the right. The window is right in front of the bench, providing a quiet place to think back on the journey so far.

You will then enter a room with a wide window after Zoe and Mio have put their jetpacks in an elevated position to proceed with the story..

Bench Four - Chapter Five: Rise of the Dragon Realm

The fourth bench can be found in Rise of Dragon Realm (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studio)

The Water Temple mission in Split Fiction ends next to this bench. At one stage, player one must change their direction while player two must ascend spinning water wheels covered in sharp purple vines.

Continue in the direction of the cliffside once the two have been reunited at the summit. With a view of the water, the bench is situated near the cliff's edge. Before proceeding, make sure Mio and Zoe are seated on it.

Bench Five - Chapter Six: Isolation

The fifth bench can be found in Isolation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studio)

The Water Depot Mission in Split Fiction conceals the fifth bench. Following a platforming sequence in which Mio uses a floating device to assist Zoe in crossing, the two characters will climb a hill together.

You must turn to the right before Mio can continue the task by hacking a neighboring container at the top of the slope. You'll find bench five here, partially concealed by meal containers and garbage.

Bench Six - Chapter Seven: The Hollow

The last bench can be found in (Image in Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studios)

The Mosaic of Memories mission in Split Fiction opens at the last bench. You will get to a small passage that leads to the bench after utilizing Zoe's sea creature powers and Mio's owl to go through a succession of platforms. It is unmissable because it is situated along the main part.

The floating spirit animals around this bench make for an unforgettable and bizarre sight. This climax chapter gains emotional depth as Zoe and Mio sit and consider their relationships and memories.

You can use Chapter Select to go back to any benches you might have missed at any point in the game. You can optionally activate the accessibility setting to bypass checkpoints to speed up the whole process.

For more guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

