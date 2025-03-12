All bench locations in Split Fiction

In Split Fiction, there are six benches hidden throughout Chapters 2 to 7. Finding and sitting on all of them will unlock the Sisters: A Tale Of Two Besties achievement. For the benches to count, both Zoe and Mio must sit on them together and stand up afterward.

If you miss any, you can return to them using Chapter Select without needing to reach the next checkpoint. You can also enable the accessibility setting to skip checkpoints, making the process faster. Here’s a complete guide to locating every bench.

Split Fiction bench location guide

1) Bench 1 – Chapter 2: Neon Revenge

You can find the bench during the Big City Life mission (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

The first bench is located in the Big City Life mission. Early in the level, you’ll encounter a pool area where Zoe and Mio will take a brief swim. After this section, the path will lead you toward a series of platforms.

Here, you’ll need to swing from a hook to reach another building. Before attaching to the flying car that continues the story, look carefully to the left. The first bench is tucked away there, partially hidden from view.

2) Bench 2 – Chapter 3: Hopes of Spring

You can find it in the Halls of Ice (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Early in the Halls of Ice mission, you’ll unlock a large door to enter the Ice Palace. After stepping inside, turn left instead of heading toward the cubes needed to open the crawlspace. Follow the path, and you’ll find the bench tucked away in this section. Sit down and let Zoe and Mio finish their dialogue before moving on.

3) Bench 3 – Chapter 4: Final Dawn

The bench is located on the right-hand side (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

In the Soaring Desperados mission, you’ll encounter the third bench near the end of the level. After Zoe and Mio place their jetpacks on a pedestal to continue the story, you'll enter a room with a large window.

While the correct path is to the right, ignore that and head to the dead end on the left side of the room. The bench is positioned directly in front of the window, offering a peaceful moment to reflect on the adventure so far.

4) Bench 4 – Chapter 5: Rise of the Dragon Realm

The water temple in Rise of the Dragon Realm (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

This bench is found near the end of the Water Temple mission. There's a point where player two must climb spinning water wheels covered in purple spiked vines while player one needs to adjust their direction.

After both characters are reunited at the top, head toward the cliffside. The bench is located at the edge of the cliff, overlooking the water. Make sure both Zoe and Mio sit on it before proceeding.

5) Bench 5 – Chapter 6: Isolation

You can find the bench in the waste facility (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

The fifth bench is hidden within the Waste Depot mission. After a platforming section where Mio helps Zoe cross using a flotation device, both characters will ascend a hill together.

At the top of the hill, Mio will have to hack a nearby container to continue the mission, but before that, you must turn to the right. The bench is positioned here, somewhat hidden behind debris and metal crates.

6) Bench 6 – Chapter 7: The Hollow

You can find this bench early on in the Mosaic of Memories mission (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

The final bench appears early in the Mosaic of Memories mission. After using Mio’s owl and Zoe’s sea creature abilities to cross a series of platforms, you’ll reach a narrow path leading to the bench. It’s positioned along the main path and is impossible to miss.

This bench is surrounded by floating spirit animals, creating a surreal and memorable visual. As Zoe and Mio sit, they reflect on their memories and connections, adding emotional depth to this climactic chapter.

To unlock the Sisters: A Tale Of Two Besties achievement, you must sit on all six benches in a single playthrough or through Chapter Select. Make sure to stay seated until Zoe and Mio finish their conversation, which will be marked by a shift in the camera angle. Enabling the accessibility setting to skip checkpoints will help you reach these benches quickly.

