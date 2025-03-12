Split Fiction chapter 8: A Warm Greeting walkthrough

"A Warm Greeting" is the eighth chapter of Split Fiction and introduces a fast-paced, high-stakes chase sequence. In this level, protagonists Zoe and Mio gain the ability to cross between their respective worlds, which is essential for surviving the series of obstacles and attacks they will face.

Unlike previous chapters where they were confined to their own sides of the screen, this time, Zoe and Mio can cross over the center of the screen and enter each other’s stories. This guide will walk you through each section of the level, providing tips on how to handle obstacles and make it to the end.

Split Fiction chapter 8: A Warm Greeting guide

1) Starting the level

Open the doors to begin the level (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

The level begins with Zoe and Mio pushing open doors in their respective worlds and running down separate paths. Mio’s story takes place on the left side of the screen, while Zoe’s takes place on the right.

Unlike previous levels, they can now cross over the center of the screen into each other’s stories. This is essential for avoiding obstacles and finding a clear path forward.

2) Navigating early obstacles

Change screens to avoid the cliff (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

A cliff will appear on Zoe’s side of the screen. To avoid falling, move to Mio’s side on the left. Shortly after, a holographic fence will appear on Mio’s side. To avoid it, switch to Zoe’s side on the right.

3) Surviving the chase

Rader will appear as a holographic projection (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After a short distance, Rader will appear as a large projection in the distance and attack Zoe and Mio by throwing an airplane at them. This will trigger a sliding sequence.

When a tank appears in Mio’s story on the left side, slide to the right to avoid getting hit. While still sliding, a helicopter will approach from the left. Stay on the right side to avoid it.

4) Water escape and hovercar

There will be a shark approaching (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After the sliding sequence, Zoe and Mio will land in a body of water on the right side of the screen. Keep swimming forward on the right.

As a shark approaches in this direction, a hovercar will appear on the left side. Use the grappling hook to latch onto the latter and swing over to the left side.

While hanging from the hovercar (or dragon), swing back and forth between the two sides. When the timing feels right, release the grappling hook to launch Zoe and Mio onto a pathway ahead.

5) Hoverboard section

Avoid the dragon fire (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Zoe and Mio will begin moving forward on hoverboards or broomsticks. A dragon will suddenly appear on the right side and breathe fire across the path. Quickly move to the left side to avoid it.

Immediately after the fire, a cliff will appear. Move to the right side to avoid falling. Shortly after, Zoe and Mio will have to jump off a broken bridge on the right. Steer toward the left while midair to avoid flying debris.

6) Final stretch

Time the jump to cross the tree (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Near the end of the level, a large tree or column will collapse across the path. Time your jump carefully to clear it.

Rader will continue to attack from above, destroying the path ahead. Keep moving forward until Zoe and Mio are launched into the next level called Face-to-Face.

Stay focused on which side of the screen Zoe and Mio are on. Quickly switching between their stories is key to avoiding obstacles and progressing through the level.

Timing is critical during sliding, grappling, and jumping sequences. React quickly to obstacles and take advantage of any openings. The ability to cross between stories is central to surviving this level. Use it to find a clear path and avoid dangerous situations.

