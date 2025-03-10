Split Fiction chapter 5: A Serpentine Path walkthrough

"A Serpentine Path" is part of the Rise of the Dragon Realm chapter in Split Fiction. This level follows the events of System Fail Safe Mode and features a fantasy setting where you and your partner must carry dragon eggs through various platforming challenges and puzzles.

The eggs are not only important for progressing through the levels but are also key to solving puzzles and unlocking new paths. This guide will help you navigate the level, solve the egg-based challenges, and reach the Water Temple.

Split Fiction chapter 5: A Serpentine Path guide

1) Starting the level

You will get dragon eggs from the statue (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

The level begins with a cutscene where Mio and Zoe receive dragon eggs — Mio carries a red egg, and Zoe carries a blue one. These eggs will be used to unlock paths and activate mechanisms. Start by following the winding path until you reach two pedestals. Place the eggs on the pedestals to open the path forward.

Continue down the path until you reach a cliff. Use your grappling hook to cross the gap. Carefully jump across the outstretched hands of a stone dragon statue to reach the first puzzle area.

2) Solving the Stone Dragon Wing puzzle

Place the eggs to raise the wings (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

In the first puzzle room, you’ll see a stone dragon statue with lowered wings. Place one egg in the pedestal to raise the right wing, creating a platform. One player should jump across the wing and place their egg into the pedestal on the other side, which will raise the wing and allow both players to cross.

In the next room, there will be two pedestals in front of another statue. The pedestal on the right raises the dragon’s wings, while the one on the left rotates the statue. First, raise the wings, then rotate the dragon until its wings form a bridge.

Remove the egg from the left pedestal once the wings are aligned, and then jump across. The player who crosses first should place their egg on a new pedestal to keep the wings raised so the other player can cross.

3) Grappling across the outdoor statue

Grapple together to cross (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Once past the puzzle, you’ll reach an outdoor area with a large dragon statue. Both players need to grapple to the sides of the statue at the same time. The statue is weighted, so you must coordinate with your partner to avoid falling. Once across, place your eggs into the pedestals to open the next section of the path.

After seeing the legendary dragon egg, turn right and continue along the path. Both players will need to grapple across back-to-back dragon puzzles. Place your eggs into the pedestals at the end to trigger the next part of the level.

4) First encounter with the Megalith

The Mefalith will attack you (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Activating the pedestals will trigger an encounter with the Megalith, leading to a fast-paced side-scrolling section. Run to the left, avoiding obstacles and staying on the move to escape. Quick reactions and teamwork are key to surviving this part.

5) Water temple egg puzzle

Place the eggs to send a pulse (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After escaping, you’ll reach the entrance to the Water Temple, where you need to solve a complex egg puzzle. There are four pedestals along the serpent’s tail, and they must be activated in the correct order to send a pulse of energy to the serpent's head.

Player 1 should place their egg on the first pedestal to start the pulse.

Player 2 should be ready at the next pedestal and activate it as soon as the pulse reaches it.

Player 1 should immediately move to the third pedestal and be ready to place their egg as the pulse passes the second one.

Player 2 should move to the last pedestal near the serpent's head and place their egg about two seconds before the pulse reaches it to keep the energy flowing.

At the end, both players need to reach the final two pedestals and place their eggs at the same time. This will open the floating golden egg, creating platforms that lead into the Water Temple. Jump across the floating shards and boulders to reach a dragon pool inside the temple.

6) Hatching the baby dragons

Place the eggs on the nest to hatch them (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

At the dragon pool, place both eggs into the nest-like rings in the dirt. This will cause the eggs to hatch into baby dragons. Mio’s dragon can glide short distances, while Zoe’s dragon can attach to certain surfaces. These new abilities will be essential for progressing through the next section of the game.

"A Serpentine Path" tests your ability to work together and coordinate each movement. The puzzles require quick thinking and clear communication, especially during the pulse puzzle and the side-scrolling escape. Pay attention to the environment, time your grapples correctly, and stay in sync with your partner. Once you hatch the baby dragons, you'll be ready to take on the challenges of the Water Temple.

