Split Fiction chapter 4: System Fail Safe Mode walkthrough

System Fail Safe Mode is the final sub-chapter in the Final Dawn chapter of Split Fiction. It takes place in a glitching digital world where your characters are tethered together, adding an extra layer of difficulty. If you and your partner stray too far from each other, the tether will snap, and both of you will be destroyed.

This guide will walk you through each section of the level, helping you survive the shifting environment and reach the end successfully.

Split Fiction chapter 4: System Fail Safe Mode guide

1) Entering System Fail Safe Mode

Zoe and Mio will be tethered together (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After escaping Mio’s story, Rader will activate fail-safe mode, changing the environment into a red, glitch-filled digital landscape. Your characters will be connected by a tether, which will glow red if you move too far apart. If the tether breaks, both characters will be destroyed, so staying close is crucial.

2) Jump through the platforms

Jump through the platforms (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Start by following the path of platforms. When you reach a pressure plate, one player should stand on it to activate a platform that allows the other to jump ahead and climb up.

After crossing some slopes and climbing a wall, you’ll encounter another pressure plate. Both players must stand on it at the same time to open the way forward. Timing is key here — if you take too long, the tether will pull you apart.

3) Dodge the orange beam

Stand on the highlighted tiles (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

As you continue, you’ll come across an orange beam that fires at regular intervals. Both players need to stand on a pressure plate to raise a platform and avoid the beam. Carefully time your movements and advance once the beam stops firing. At the end of this section, interact with the glitch to unlock the next area.

4) Wall running section

Stay close to each other, or the tether will snap (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

You’ll eventually slide down some slopes and reach a part where you need to wall run. Both players must jump between two parallel walls and stay close to each other. If you fall behind or get separated, the tether will snap. Maintain a steady rhythm as you run and jump together.

5) Moving platforms and blocks

Stay close and stand together on the platforms (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Next, you’ll face rotating walkways and moving platforms. Some platforms are activated by switches that require teamwork. Step on the slanted part of a block with your partner, and it will launch both of you to the next area. Stay close and communicate to avoid getting pulled apart by the tether.

After the launch, you’ll enter a freefall sequence where you must dodge debris while staying close to your partner. If the tether turns bright red, you’re at risk of being pulled apart, so adjust your positioning quickly.

6) Side-scrolling challenge

The scene will change to 2D (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Once you land, the game will shift to a 2D perspective. Platforms will begin to explode after a few seconds, so you’ll need to jump quickly. Be careful of spiked blocks that will shoot forward when you are near them. Stay in sync with your partner to avoid getting separated.

7) Avoid the projectiles

Avoid the bladed projectiles (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Toward the end, you’ll slide down separate paths while a bladed projectile moves down the middle. Stay aligned with your partner to keep the tether intact.

When you reach square buttons on the ground, stand on them to be lifted above the projectile. After it passes, jump down and rush to the next set of buttons. Do not try to rush ahead — patience and timing are key.

Once you survive the projectile section, you’ll reach the end of the level. A cutscene will play, marking the conclusion of the Final Dawn chapter. Stay close to your partner at all times.

Time your jumps and wall runs carefully, and don’t rush through sections with shifting platforms. Work together and stay coordinated to survive this level.

System Fail Safe Mode is all about working together and staying close to your partner. The tether makes it impossible to survive alone, so you need to be in sync and move carefully through each section. If you stay close, communicate well, and keep moving at the right pace, you’ll make it through the level and finish the Final Dawn chapter successfully.

