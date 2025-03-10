Split Fiction chapter 4: The Escape walkthrough

"The Escape" is one of the most intense and fast-paced levels in the Final Dawn chapter of Split Fiction. Set in Mio's sci-fi-inspired story, this level throws you into a high-speed chase on rocket-powered jet skis, testing your reflexes and decision-making under pressure.

Here, you need to learn how to use jet skis and complete ramp jumps, all while avoiding debris. This guide will take you step-by-step through the level, helping you avoid hazards and reach the exit safely.

Split Fiction chapter 4: The Escape guide

1) Starting the level

Release the creature to start the level (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After finishing the Test Chamber, you'll find yourself in a large room with a massive creature trapped in a central tank. Approach and activate the control panels nearby to trigger a cutscene. This will reveal the creature and give you access to rocket-powered jet skis.

2) Racing on the water

Race and use ramps for stunts (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Once you are on the jet skis, accelerate using the R2/RT button and dive using L2/LT. The path ahead is filled with obstacles, so stay alert. Steer carefully to avoid debris and dive when necessary to avoid long beams and other hazards. Keep moving forward until you reach open water, where a portal will appear.

3) Navigating the obstacles

Avoid the green substance (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

As you progress, beams will fall into the water. When this happens, dive beneath them to avoid crashing. Inside the tunnel, green ooze will drop down from the ceiling. If you touch it, you’ll be destroyed — make sure to steer clear of it.

You’ll also encounter debris that forms ramps, allowing you to jump over obstacles. However, jumping too much or too soon can cause you to hit objects underwater, which will respawn you and your partner.

4) Rising water section

Later in the level, you’ll enter a hallway where water will begin to rise rapidly. Dive under the surface before the water level reaches the ceiling to avoid getting stuck.

5) Dodge the debris

The creature will break down the barrier (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Toward the end of the level, the creature will break down a barrier for you. Dodge the debris that falls immediately after the barrier collapses. The creature will then lift a ramp for you to use. Speed up and ride the ramp into the tunnel, which leads to the exit and completes the level.

Stay focused and react quickly to obstacles. Dive and jump at the right time to avoid collisions. Watch the creature closely, as it will guide you through key moments in the level. Once you make it through the tunnel, you’ll finish the level and unlock the next part of Split Fiction.

