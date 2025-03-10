Split Fiction chapter 6: Waste Depot walkthrough

Waste Depot is a subchapter in Split Fiction during the Isolation chapter, and this starts differently from previous sections. This is another one of Mio's old bizarre science-fiction stories that was buried deep in her psyche, featuring advanced exosuits and super-advanced handy drones. This level has its fair share of puzzles and platforming that can be done without your partner's help.

This article will cover everything you must know about the Waste Depot subchapter. You will find important details, such as environmental puzzle solutions, hidden requirements to unlock trophies or achievements, and many more. The Isolation chapter is a testament to Hazelight Studio's commitment to designing new levels while integrating new gameplay mechanics and advocating teamwork.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Isolation chapter.

Exploring Zoe and Mio's new abilities in Split Fiction

The way this subchapter starts is different from those that came before (Image via Electronic Arts)

After surviving a death match against .exe-QT-3.14 from the previous subchapter, Zoe and Mio will drop out of the escape pipe but land in separate locations. While most Hazelight Studios games have both playable characters within the same place for the most part, director Josef Fares took a different approach for this game to encourage independence for a short while.

Mio and Zoe have unique abilities that the other don't possess, and this is how you can get to do some platforming without the help of your partner. Zoe can swim through the area and use her magnetic abilities to move items, while Mio's computer skills allow her to hack through consoles and broken vacuum cleaners.

Eventually, Mio and Zoe will link up at a bridge, but not on the same level. You must work together to get through with your unique abilities. The next part is another puzzle that requires you and your partner to be in sync all the time to avoid making mistakes and causing further setbacks.

Getting through the Waste Depot

As Mio, you are on the bottom side of the bridge with no way of passing through the acid. This is where your partner, as Zoe, comes in to your rescue, as they can use their magnetic abilities to push platforms and grant you safe passage to the other side. However, Zoe must time the release of the metal platforms to avoid killing Mio.

After getting through the acid with the makeshift platform bridge, step on the pressurized platform to unlock Zoe's path from above. Zoe and Mio will still be on opposite sides; Zoe will be on the ledge on one side to push a spinning arm, and Mio will be on the other side to hop onto the other arm. Grapple and ledge run, then hack into another platform.

The puzzles in this game are unlike any other (Image via Electronic Arts)

Your partner will be on the other side and take a massive leap to jump on your hacked platform. Carry Zoe to the magnetic plate to open your way to the main path, and proceed through the gap of the metal fence. The head of .exe-QT-3.14 will drop down as a jumpscare, but don't let that scare your partner off the platform.

Take them to a floating magnetic plate just ahead. It will emit a lighter green acid, making it hard to miss. This part requires timing and patience. Once Zoe is on the magnetic platform, Mio can squeeze through a tiny entrance to get to the platform. This is the time for Zoe to launch their character to the other side and land on the hacked platform.

Once Zoe and Mio are on the other side, run up the slope to spot another resting bench by the right side. This is one of the many hidden benches in the chapter that you must interact with to unlock the achievement or trophy called A Tale of Two Besties. Mio and Zoe will have a brief conversation about their recent adventures.

Take a step back, and you can see a massive trash bin for you to hack and elevate. Underneath the trash bin is another magnetic launching pad your partner can use to jump into the bin, which will carry you to the next subchapter. This marks the end of Waste Depot and the beginning of Cell Blocks.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

