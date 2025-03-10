Split Fiction chapter 4: Soaring Desperados walkthrough

In the Split Fiction Chapter 4 "Soaring Desperados" mission, you and your partner are equipped with jetpacks crafted from the Overseer's eyes. These jetpacks replace your standard double jump, allowing you to hover in the air for a limited time before needing to land and recharge.

Your first challenge is a narrow tunnel filled with green laser traps that will kill you instantly. This guide will provide a walkthrough of the "Soaring Desperados" mission in Chapter 4 and help you use the jetpacks.

Split Fiction chapter 4: Soaring Desperados guide

1) Break through the tunnel

Shoot the wall to break it (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After the laser traps, you'll see a tunnel entrance blocked by a breakable wall. Shoot it to open the way. Inside, strong propulsion barriers push you forward at high speed. Let them carry you while you focus on dodging obstacles. When you exit the tunnel, you’ll be outside a giant factory.

2) Avoid the spinning blades

Avoid the spinning blade on the wire (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Once outside, you’ll see a long wire stretched across a gap. You need to fly over it while carefully managing your fuel. A spinning blade moves along the wire, and if it hits you, you’ll have to restart from the last checkpoint. Watch its movement and adjust your flying to stay safe.

If you want an extra challenge, you can enter the Notebook side mission through a portal on the left. Otherwise, keep moving forward.

3) Use the platforms

Use the platforms to recharge the jetpacks (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Ahead, floating platforms with switches will block your way. Shoot the switches to make temporary platforms appear. These platforms are important because they let you land and refill your jetpack fuel. Stand on them when needed before continuing.

After dealing with the platforms, you'll reach a grappling hook. Swing across the gap to reach another tunnel. This entrance is locked by barriers, but you can destroy the switches to open the way. Inside, another high-speed propulsion barrier will push you forward, and you’ll need to fly carefully through tight spaces.

4) Fight the drones

Destroy the drones and the laser turrets (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

In this section, you’ll face drones and automated turrets that shoot at you. The best strategy is to keep moving to avoid getting hit. Destroy the turrets as you move ahead to reduce enemy fire.

The safest path is along the left wall. There are two sets of rising platforms that act as safe zones where you can refill your fuel. Use them to stay in the air while avoiding enemy attacks. At the top, you’ll find a large structure with the mission's final puzzle.

5) Solving the lock puzzle

Solve the puzzle to move to the next section (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

You and your partner must work together to solve this puzzle. Start by using the shield buster on the yellow switch to activate the mechanism. Then, shoot the inner switch to move it forward. You need to time your shots carefully so that the mechanism passes through openings without hitting the walls.

Once the mechanism reaches the middle section, a yellow bar will start emptying. You must complete the puzzle before it empties. Both players must act at the same time to align the mechanisms correctly. If you do it right, a door above will open, leading to the last tunnel.

6) Avoid the final green laser traps

Avoid the laser traps to complete the mission (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Inside the final tunnel, moving green barriers create a dangerous obstacle course. A spinning pillar with laser beams will block your way, so you need to fly precisely. Drop down at the right moment to reach the shield busters. Use them to break two barriers blocking the exit.

After passing these final obstacles, land on the two pedestals to complete the mission. Your characters will leave the jetpacks behind, marking the end of the Soaring Desperados mission.

To beat this mission, you must fly carefully, save fuel, and work together with your partner. Practice controlling the jetpack, time your movements well, and be quick with the puzzles. By doing so, you’ll complete the mission and be ready for the next challenge in Split Fiction Chapter 4.

