Split Fiction chapter 4: The Dropship walkthrough

One of the most anticipated games of 2025, Split Fiction, has finally been released, and fans are enjoying playing this co-op adventure with their friends and partners. While the game is not too difficult and can be enjoyed by people of all ages, some sections can be more challenging than usual.

Ad

The Dropship is one such part in Chapter 4, called Final Dawn, where things can get out of hand if players don't pay attention. To make the playthrough a breeze, this article will explain how to complete The Dropship level in Chapter 4 of Split Fiction.

The Dropship walkthrough in Split Fiction

Navigate carefully to avoid damage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

This subchapter starts with a cinematic, where you and the second player sit inside a Dropship. The admiral will soon talk about how the foes have invented a toxin that is supposed to be a dangerous weapon. You will be tasked with finding and destroying it before it is too late. After the cinematic ends, you will regain control over your characters.

Ad

Trending

You and the second player will then jump from the Dropship into a sky full of dangerous elements, such as missiles and lasers. A few moments later, your ship will get blown to bits thanks to a rocket. Now, you must navigate the skies safely and land while avoiding the destruction around you. After you have cleared the free-fall section, you will come across a ship.

Open the door together (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Here, you will spot a passage that you need to take to reach the facility where the toxin is being stored. Get down from here to land on the pipe below, which will lead you inside the said facility. As you are making your way down to the source of the toxin, make sure to avoid the projections and pillars in your path.

Ad

Once the pipe ends, you will fall into a body of water, and from there, you must look to your right to see a large opening. Swim towards it and jump to land in another water body. You will then see a circular door made out of metal that you can open by interacting with.

This will wrap up Split Fiction's The Dropship level from Chapter 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.