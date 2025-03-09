Split Fiction Chapter 5: Dragon Souls walkthrough

After escaping by the skin of your teeth from Megalith at the Craft Temple, this Split Fiction subchapter takes you and your partner to a new location where you must free dragon souls to continue the main story. While the title of this subchapter is a little on the nose, there are a total of four dragons for you to save, and rescuing all of them will be your ticket to the next subchapter.

This article will cover everything you must know about this Split Fiction subchapter, from where to find the dragon souls, environmental puzzle solutions, what you can expect, and more. This subchapter is no different from the rest since it requires teamwork to get through most obstacles.

Freeing dragon souls in Split Fiction Chapter 5

After being chased by a dragon, you and your partner must save a few of them (Image via Electronic Arts)

While the Megalith left a bad impression about dragons in this chapter of Hazelight Studios' Split Fiction, not all of them are bad, and you can do them a favor by freeing some of their souls from captivity. As you reach the end of the slope from the Craft Temple subchapter, you and your partner enter a new area where you can spot a statue encased in armor.

Explore the area, and you will find a golden ball that can detonate once it makes physical contact with acid. Take the golden ball near the armored statue and it will break, clearing your way forward. On the other side, you and your partner can mingle with the fish spirits nearby and see a massive statue overlooking the entire area. This is the part where you must free the nearby dragon souls to progress.

Freeing the first dragon

The first dragon soul is trapped at the center, inside an egg encased within metal. You and your partner must melt and smash the shell to liberate the trapped dragon and its soul will zoom through the air into one of the large statues. After freeing the first dragon in Split Fiction Chapter 5, you and your partner can proceed to free the remaining three by taking different paths.

Freeing the second dragon

After freeing the first dragon soul in Split Chapter 5, there are three paths for you to take. You can start off by going to the left side and letting your partner control Mio to climb and reach a platform that has three horns. Once your partner is in position, you can walk up on a spectral path after you instruct them to spit acid on those horns.

It is worth noting that the spectral path doesn't last long, and you must roll down quickly while avoiding traps, such as spikes and other obstacles, to reach the end. Once you reach the bottom, you can spin the platform in the right direction, allowing your partner to glide to the second dragon egg. Melt and smash the shell and you will have freed another dragon.

Freeing the third dragon soul

Sometimes the level plays itself by showing you and your partner the right path (Image via Electronic Arts)

Rather than going back where you came from to get your bearings, the game will automatically transport you and your partner to the starting area. Hazelight Studios' developers must have figured that tracing your steps could take a while and bore the player base. You can then proceed to free the third dragon by taking the center path.

To free the third dragon soul, you will need another golden ball and your partner must navigate it down a wooden slide without it falling off the edge or getting touched by acid before reaching the end. You can use the golden ball to damage the shell and free the dragon soul in Split Fiction Chapter 5.

Freeing the last dragon soul

You and your partner will be transported back to the starting area and the only direction left to go is right. One player should be on the ramp, while the other is positioned near the bell. Ringing the bell can reveal spectral platforms for your partner to use and jump across to the other side where the fourth dragon soul will be.

The tricky part here is to time your jumps and bell ringing, and evade environmental obstacles like spikes. After reaching the end, you can free the fourth dragon soul and it will reunite with the others within the massive statue. All four dragons will transform into a massive spectral dragon that will carry you and your partner to the next subchapter.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

