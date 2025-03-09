Split Fiction Chapter 5: Craft Temple walkthrough

Craft Temple is a subchapter during Split Fiction Chapter 5. Hazelight Studios made great strides to divide the lengthy main story into chapters, wherein these chapters are broken into parts to give you and your partner enough breathing room to continue. Each chapter is set in a different story with different genres, making it complicated for players to keep up with new mechanics and abilities.

This article will get you up to speed with everything you must know to get through this subchapter in Hazelight Studios' Split Fiction. Important information will be discussed in great detail, such as where to find the entry points for side stories, puzzle solutions, hidden trophies and achievements, and many more. It is worth noting that this subchapter is not as long as others, and you and your partner won't have much trouble getting through.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Rise of the Dragon Realm chapter.

Getting through the Craft Temple in Split Fiction

This labyrinth is on the shorter side, but it will greatly depend on your platforming skills (Image via Electronic Arts)

After you and your partner have successfully defeated the Dragon Slayer from the previous chapter, this subchapter is far less tense but has its fair share of obstacles. This game has a diverse level design that may encourage you and your partner to try different things. Some areas are purely meant for platforming, like the Craft Temple section.

While this subchapter is straightforward, you and your partner can pump the brakes for a few minutes to experience another side story called the Space Escape. To reach the entry point, you must hit a gong that will trigger an air lift allowing your partner's dragon to glide through the air, courtesy of the chimney.

As you reach the other side, a chain can be melted to take down the nearby wall, allowing you and your partner to get to the side story's entry point. You and your partner could skip this part completely if you are on the clock.

Getting through the Craft Temple

This Split Fiction Craft Temple subchapter serves more as an interlude or a breather after defeating the Dragon Slayer, meaning there is not much to do and can be powered through in a few minutes. However, this subchapter encourages you and your partner to improve your platforming and parkour skills. This level's design is quite ingenious since the labyrinth is in ruins and you must get creative to find a path forward.

Sometimes you and your partner must take a few bold steps to reach new heights (Image via Electronic Arts)

Like the earlier puzzle of reaching the side story's entry point, one player must trigger a mechanism to assist their partner to get on a different platform. Once the other makes it to the other side, they give their partner a hand by lowering a chain or lifting a wooden platform.

Eventually, you and your partner will end up on a stone bridge with a dragon statue that can be pulled back. You and your partner should be on the opposite sides to pull the thing back to pull the bridge together; unfortunately, the giant dragon known as Menalith is watching and waiting for the right moment to strike. This leads to a tense chase sequence of the dragon chasing you down a slope.

The dragon's aggression causes its downfall after their attacks block their path, ending Split Fiction's Craft Temple subchapter. As mentioned earlier, the only real obstacles of this subchapter are the platforming puzzles, and Hazelight Studios wouldn't throw you and your partner in the deep end by making you fight another boss immediately.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

