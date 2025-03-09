Split Fiction chapter 6: Prison Ship walkthrough

The Prison Ship is the opening subchapter of the Isolation main quest in Split Fiction. Here, you and your partner trade your transformation powers for high-tech and futuristic suits with unique perks, such as nanobots and magnetic balls. Zoe and Mio are still hot on the trail of another glitch and hope to find it in this story before Rader Publishing steals all their hard work without a trace.

Ad

This guide covers every important detail you must know about the subchapter. Certain levels contain hidden trophies or achievements, entry points for side stories, and some confusing puzzles.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Isolation chapter.

Exploring the Prison Ship in Split Fiction

The Prison Ship is designed to teach you and your partner your new abilities (Image via Electronic Arts)

At the start of the Isolation chapter in Split Fiction, you and your partner are unconscious on a platform until two smart orbs roll towards you and convince you to follow them through this new science-fiction world written by Mio. This part resembles the early traversal mechanics you learned in the Rader Publishing chapter.

Ad

Trending

You and your partner must do a wall run while holding on to the ledge on the other side and following the orbs. You must both time your jumps and grapple until you reach a ladder and slide down to the bottom, then safely jump on the platform. There will be two platforms to grapple on and it will launch you upwards to gain more height and reach the second platform.

Ad

The Laser Grid

You can spot a moving laser grid that will instantly vaporize anything that comes into contact with it. The two protagonists must time their jumps and grapple hooks again to get through unscathed. Once you reach the other side, another set of laser grids will pass through a rotating blade with launch pads. Keep jumping in the opposite direction to avoid the laser.

Also read: Split Fiction Chapter 5: Dragon Souls walkthrough

Ad

Jump off a metal pole on opposite ends, and it will rise upwards. This is another 2D sidescroller, and you and your partner must use the yellow poles to swing. The air dash feature comes in handy if you are short on reach. Follow the path and spot an electric gate that turns on and off. Time your moves to avoid being zapped by the electricity.

This chapter doesn't have much action, but it can still be challenging (Image via Electronic Arts)

This entire section is a training exercise for you and your partner to work on timing and speed. You can't rush through this section as it was designed against the speedrun mentality. It can be frustrating when you keep getting caught by environmental hazards, but you and your partner will get the hang of it with time.

Ad

As soon as you both reach the top, this will end the 2D sidescroller section and take you to a different set of puzzles. The best strategy for getting through this part is to be patient and avoid taking unnecessary risks. Time when the laser grids and tasers will be deactivated before making a move.

Chivalry isn't dead yet

The next puzzle involves a wall with two opposite sides where you and your partner must wall run, but not simultaneously. This obstacle requires timing and coordination, especially since each jump can be a matter of life and death. You can take the lead on the left side to jump off the launching platform to pave the way for your partner to get through to the other side.

Ad

Also read: Split Fiction Chapter 5: Treasure Temple walkthrough

You must both take turns to avoid preventing the other from falling into an abyss. If you have any reservations, use the air dash feature to delay your fall and give you a few seconds to recover until your ally jumps off. After getting to the other end together, climb to the upper levels and you and your partner will see two consoles that must be manned simultaneously.

Ad

This will trigger another cutscene that will take you both to the next subchapter and wrap up your introduction from the prison ship. This entire subchapter isn't impossible, but it can be challenging and infuriating if you constantly keep getting caught by other environmental hazards.

Split Fiction is now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

Check out our other related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.