Split Fiction Chapter 5: Treasure Temple walkthrough

Treasure Temple is the next subchapter in Split Fiction, which takes you and your companion to a different location after getting a ride from a spectral dragon. The Rise of the Dragon Realm is a lengthy main story chapter written by Zoe about a world of dragons nearly wiped out by one massive behemoth called the Megalith. Hazelight Studios broke down levels with the subchapter system to give players room to breathe before moving to the next challenge.

This article will feature everything you must know about the Treasure Temple subchapter. Here, you and your partner can find important information about solutions to environmental puzzles, entry points for optional stories, hidden achievements and trophies, and many more.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Rise of the Dragon Realm chapter.

Navigating the Treasure Temple in Split Fiction Chapter 5

The Treasure Temple subchapter is another display of impressive level design (Image via Electronic Arts)

After rescuing trapped dragon souls from the previous subchapter in Split Fiction, these poor creatures returned the favor by carrying you and your partner to the next location, which is Treasure Temple. This subchapter heavily revolves around Zoe's old works about dragons and other mythical beings, paving the way for impressive gameplay mechanics and unique level design.

As soon as you reach the next area, you and your partner can do another side story called The Birthday Cake, located on the left side from the main path. This side story is completely optional, and you and your partner shouldn't be pressured to do it if you are low on time or have different priorities. If you are an achievement or trophy hunter, this is one of the requirements to unlock Bookworms.

If you finish the side story or skip it entirely, proceed to the main path and head up to the gate with the metal serpents and crystals. You and your partner can gain entrance by destroying them. Once the metal serpents and crystals are out of the way, you can enter the temple.

After getting inside, the Treasure Traitor will reveal itself; this massive tortoise will then be another thorn in your side.

Evading the Treasure Traitor in Split Fiction Chapter 5 Treasure Temple

After blowing the horns to open the gates, the Treasure Traitor will start rolling different projectiles down the steps, and you and your partner must work together to destroy them to get through. You can use Mio's dragon ability to spray acid, allowing Zoe's dragon to roll and smash them. As you reach the top of the stairs, you can spit acid on the crystals and let your partner smash them to get through.

This subchapter is on the shorter side and it will test your speed and coordination (Image via Electronic Arts)

The next phase will be a stone bridge where the Treasure Traitor will spew fire, and all you and your partner can do is jump over to reach the end. The armored tortoise will then block your path again with another set of crystal blockades. Once you and your partner can get through a set of doors, the floor will open and drop you into the next subchapter.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

