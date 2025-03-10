Split Fiction chapter 3: Silly Monkey walkthrough

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Mar 10, 2025 05:51 GMT
Here
Here's how to complete Silly Monkey quest from Split Fiction chapter 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

The Silly Monkey quest is a part of the Hopes Of Spring chapter 3 in Split Fiction. After completing the Walking Stick Of Doom mission, you must navigate the whimsical jungle, overcoming various challenges. This mission is challenging and requires proper coordination to clear all the obstacles. Throughout your journey, you will encounter many puzzles requiring adequate guidance to solve, or the quest may take longer to complete.

Hence, this article offers a guide on how to complete the Silly Monkey mission in Split Fiction.

How to complete the Silly Monkey mission in Split Fiction Chapter 3

As you go through the Hope of Spring missions, you will first learn about Mio and Zoe’s abilities, which are essential for completing all quests, including the Silly Monkey quest. Here’s a brief description of their abilities:

Mio and Zoe's abilities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)
Mio and Zoe's abilities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Mio

  • Ability 1: She can transform into an Ape, who can climb high ceilings and break objects with bare hands
  • Ability 2: Transform into an Otter that can swim underwater and navigate from one area to another.

Zoe

  • Ability 1: She can transform into a pixie that can perform unlimited jumps.
  • Ability 2: Transform into a treant (similar to Groot from the Marvel Avengers) and can control plants and other objects from the environment to assist Mio in navigating the jungle.
Silly Monkey mission in Split Fiction Chapter 3

Initial stage of the Silly Monkey quest

Cross the pond with ropes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)
Cross the pond with ropes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Travel through the snow-covered road by crossing one clip to another. Eventually, you will reach an area where you must use ropes to swing and access another part of the jungle. To do this, first swing with the help of a rope, then grab the long wooden pole, and swing again to reach the next area. Fortunately, if you fall into the water, you can restart from the same spot.

Water turbine puzzle from the Silly Monkey quest

Solve the water turbine puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)
Solve the water turbine puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

As you navigate the jungle, you will encounter a large twisted root like barrier blocking the path, where you will need Mio’s Ape ability to smash that and continue your journey. The next part is more challenging as it requires completing a puzzle. You must use Zoe's Treant ability to control a water turbine that helps Mio travel through the water to reach another section.

Use abilities to clear the puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)
Use abilities to clear the puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

To perform this, first stop the turbine for Mio so that she can transform into an Otter and jump into the water. Then release the wheel to propel Mio to the other side of the ridge. This might take some time, and be quite challenging to do. Once they're both on the other side, Mia can transform into an ape to break the block, revealing a hidden cave. You can easily identify the area with its distinctive pink rocks.

Mountain cave challenges

Cross the mountain cave (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)
Cross the mountain cave (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Inside the cave, you will come across a large hole that Zoe can clear by running along the wall, then using her Pixie ability to jump over a pond to land on solid ground. For Mio, use the same technique, where she transforms into Otter to swim inside the pond, emerge into the water, and jump into the land. Walk through the wooden branches on the ground, jumping across wooden barriers until you arrive at a frozen lake.

Flower puzzle

Activate underwater poles to cross the pond (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)
Activate underwater poles to cross the pond (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

At this point, Mio must swim underwater to trigger some poles that will rise from the water, to activate them, allowing Zoe to jump over them and cross the pond. As you reach the ground, you will find another puzzle to solve. To do that, transform Zoe into a Treant to control vines, bringing them down so Mio can transform into an Ape and easily climb up to reach the large flower at the center of the pond.

A still of the flower puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)
A still of the flower puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Mio must smash this flower to bring it down while Zoe uses her Pixie ability to jump onto it. Finally, Zoe can use her Treant ability to elevate the flower, which gives you access to another part of the jungle. This section is quite challenging and may require several attempts to finish. Continue walking through the jungle until you reach the entrance to the Monkey King's abode.

Solve the Totems puzzle to conclude the Silly Monkey quest

Totems puzzle to conclude Silly Monkey mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)
Totems puzzle to conclude Silly Monkey mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Here, you must match the idol on the upper portion of the gate with three totems. Zoe must use her Treant ability to pull the vines, while Mio needs to transform into an Ape to smash the totems according to the colors and bring them down. Once done, the gate will open, concluding the Silly Monkey mission.

