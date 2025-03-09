Split Fiction: Kites side quest walkthrough

Split Fiction is the most recent title from Hazelight Studios, and it features eight main quests in total. Apart from these, there are several exciting side missions that players can take on as well. Kites is one such mission that you will encounter during the fourth chapter of the game. It can be triggered during the Toxic Tumblers quest, which itself is a subchapter of Chapter 4.

That said, we have come up with a guide to help you complete Kites in Split Fiction.

How to complete Kites side quest from Split Fiction

Unlike other quests where you and your partner have to defeat a boss and cross a certain stage in the game, this side mission has you race each other. Note that it is a friendly competition with no rewards or penalties. As you start the quest, you will see a cutscene where Zoe challenges Mio to a fun little race.

Go through the rings to finish the race (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

As the cutscene ends, press down the left joystick to sprint and turn right. From here, jump and press RB to grapple from the hook and get on top of the kite string. Maintain your balance properly, and you will get to a tower. Once you reach the tower, keep running straight and then jump from the cliff onto the kite.

Now, you will find yourself flying in the air. Make sure to go through the circular rings in front of you to get a boost. However, you need to be careful during this part, as without the boost that you receive from the rings, you won't be able to fly and will eventually die. Even though you will respawn, you might lose the race to your partner.

Carefully go through all the rings, and you will finally land on a floating island, which is also the end point of the race. Whoever reaches this spot first will win the race.

As mentioned earlier, there are no rewards for the winner. Once the race comes to an end, you will see a short cutscene where the winning character will boast a little about their skills. You will then teleport to the main arena, continuing the main story.

For more Split Fiction guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

