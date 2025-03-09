Split Fiction chapter 4: Factory Exterior walkthrough

Factory Exterior is the sixth section of Split Fiction's Chapter 4. While the game's campaign alternates between Mio's sci-fi and Zoe's fantasy settings, this chapter is set in the former. It sees the protagonists in Split Fiction infiltrate an industrial factory that manufactures dangerous toxins. The section immediately picks up from the previous one, titled Factory Entrance.

Ad

This article guides you on how to complete the Factory Exterior level in Split Fiction's Chapter 4: Final Dawn.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Factory Exterior in Split Fiction.

A guide to completing the Factory Exterior level in Split Fiction Chapter 4: Final Dawn

(Note: Color-coding is an important mechanic of this chapter. Mio can only use her blaster fire/Shield Buster ability on red objects, while Zoe will be limited to blue ones.)

Ad

Trending

Introduction

The pipe and the grapple point (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

After completing the node puzzle in the Factory Entrance, players can go through the gate to start the Factory Exterior section. Once they jump on the big pipe, the duo in Split Fiction needs to move forward until they see the drone on the left they need to grapple onto before touching a saw coming from the front end of the pipe.

Ad

Next, climb up the yellow pipe on the right. Do note that players need to time the next section correctly. They'll need to jump on the aforementioned pipe again immediately after the saw passes and then shoot the hostile drone with their blasters. Once the robot is destroyed and the body becomes dormant, quickly use the grappling hook on it to reach the next elevator.

Closing the circular vents

The poisonous vents (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Move ahead until you reach a few circular vents with dark green fumes coming out of them. Shoot the matching blaster on their switches to stop the smoke and use them as platforms. Grapple over to the next platform. Shoot the matching switches on the big pipe while standing on the colored pressure plates to open it. Two drones will come out of it.

Ad

Controlling the drone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Grapple onto it to start the next sequence. Here, you need to steer it to avoid touching the green laser screens. Use your left joystick to move them around. The next sequence in Factory Exterior will see the duo temporarily separated.

Ad

Seperation

The launch pad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

There will be a launching mechanism you'll slide down to after the previous sequence. Mio should stand on the top while Zoe shoots the blue switch to launch her to the other side. The former should move to the path on the right and interact with the control panel to open a gate. Zoe should grapple to this newly created opening.

Ad

This particular puzzle might throw a curveball at many players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

The next puzzle will see the complex use of the duo's Shield Buster attacks as they try to progress forward in the factory. This sequence will involve a chain of machines that are being carried out on a hanger belt. Here's the sequence of events:

Ad

Zoe should shoot her Shield Buster charge on one of these rectangular machines getting carried (do not detonate it yet)

Mio should shoot her Shield Buster shot on the red wall on Zoe's left side to enable her charged machine to cross through the created opening.

When the blue charge reaches the blue wall on Mio's side, Zoe should detonate it by pressing L2/LT.

Mio can then jump through this newly created opening, while Zoe needs to go up the stairs on her right.

The former can shoot her Shield Buster on the red wall on the latter's side to create an opening that she can jump through.

Ad

Next up, the duo should move forward where they encounter a node puzzle. Here, they need to shoot the color-coded switches on the block on their left. This will bring all the nodes closer to each other. The duo should then place their Shield Buster charges on the yellow dot in the middle to complete this Factory Exterior puzzle.

The Node Puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

This will unlock a launch pad on the two platforms. Both players should stand on top of it and then shoot the top-most switch together on the middle block to launch themselves toward the platform at the top, making them reunite.

Ad

Conclusion

The green corridor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Head toward the opening on the front. Passing through the corridor with green lighting will mark the end of the Factory Exterior section and start "Test Chambers" in Split Fiction.

Ad

Check out our other guides on Split Fiction:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.