Split Fiction chapter 4: Factory Entrance walkthrough

Factory Entrance is the fifth level of the fourth chapter in Split Fiction. The latest co-op exclusive title by It Takes Two-fame Hazelight Studios focuses on two protagonists — Zoe and Mio — who are trapped in their own worlds, alternating between fantasy and sci-fi settings. The Factory Entrance stage picks up right after the Toxic Tumblers section of the fourth chapter.

This article guides you on how to complete the titular section in Split Fiction's Chapter 4: Final Dawn.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Factory Entrance in Split Fiction.

A guide to completing the Factory Entrance section in Split Fiction Chapter 4: Final Dawn

A still from Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

After the lift stops, head out and jump onto the next platform. You'll need to use your grappling hook to launch through the two colored walls to progress. Throw your red/blue Shield Buster charges first to create an opening on the red/blue wall, respectively, and then grapple immediately after detonating them.

Head to the right path and hop through the pipes to continue. You will come across a new puzzle type in the Factory Entrance section, the Node Puzzles.

Introduction to node puzzles

There will be three colored domes (forming a triangle) of two colors each on the wall. Shoot the matching Shield Buster on the yellow point in the middle and detonate it to destroy the colored shields and open the door. Head inside and destroy the two machines on the front to reveal the path forward.

Hit the switches to open the gate. Grapple onto the vertical banner and wall run. At its end, jump onto the moving platforms and use them as a bridge to hop over to the path on the west side of the aforementioned banner.

Navigating through the platforming sequence

A still from the latest co-op exclusive title by Hazelight Studios (Image via Electronic Arts)

Keep moving and hop over the three hanger pipes to reach the final platform. Interact with the two control panels to initiate a cutscene. Fire the blasters to destroy the two aircraft that ambush you here. Use the newly fallen yellow pipe on the right side to hop onto the elevator at the right. Shoot the switches to make the lift go downward. This will place you in a platforming sequence.

Here's the sequence of actions you should follow:

Use Zoe's blaster to shoot the blue switch.

Jump onto the vertical platform to wall-run.

Shoot with Mio's blaster to activate the red switch.

Grapple onto the next point.

Navigating through the side-scrolling sequence

The next sequence in the Factory Entrance section will be a side-scrolling pole-clambering one. You can move up, down, left, and right between the poles.

The danger here will be the moving green laser screens. You must navigate between the three long poles to reach the apex. Hop through their flat tops to reach the next platform. Jump forward and then grapple onto the wall-running platform in front of you.

Finally, you'll come across a node puzzle. There will be two layers of protection here. The nodes will be protected by small domes, while the box they're in will be covered with a sheet of wall. Use the Shield Buster to attack the wall with the same color as the suit and then let the other person destroy the domes using the same attack.

Opening the door will then transition to the next section of Chapter 4, Factory Exterior.

Check out our other guides on Split Fiction:

