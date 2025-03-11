Split Fiction chapter 6: Down The Rabbit Hole walkthrough

"Down the Rabbit Hole" is the third level in the Isolation chapter of Split Fiction. It introduces more complex puzzles and platforming challenges that require precise coordination between Zoe and Mio. The level begins with the pair falling into a deep mechanical shaft filled with moving platforms, laser gates, and powerful machinery. Zoe will need to magnetize to green surfaces and operate mechanisms.

This guide provides a walkthrough of each puzzle and platforming section to help you avoid common mistakes and ensure you complete the level smoothly.

Split Fiction chapter 6: Down The Rabbit Hole guide

1) Getting past the laser gate

You must coordinate to get past the gate (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After falling down the rabbit hole, Zoe and Mio will come across a red laser gate blocking their path. To get through it, Zoe needs to activate the fan to lift Mio upward. Once the latter is up, she can hack the nearby device.

Zoe should stick to the green magnetic surface to unlock the next step. Mio then needs to carefully move the machine to help both characters reunite. Once together, Zoe must hit the door twice to unlock it and move to the next section.

2) Using the jet thruster

Use the thruster to float further (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Shortly after passing the laser gate, Zoe and Mio will encounter a jet thruster. To solve this part, Zoe should activate the thruster and stay attached to it to maximize its power. Mio needs to switch to parachute mode and float upward using the thruster’s exhaust.

Zoe then needs to backtrack and find the stairs, waiting there for Mio. Once Mio reaches the next device, she should use it to fire a green harpoon toward Zoe, who can then jump onto the harpoon and advance forward.

Along the way, Zoe will encounter a device that Mio can activate, but it should be ignored for now. Zoe needs to continue until she finds two green machines facing each other.

She should stick to one of the machines, which will create a bridge for Mio to cross. Once Mio rolls across the bridge, Zoe must jump to the opposite machine to switch the bridge’s position, allowing the former to cross completely.

3) Controlling the crane

Use the crane to cross (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

In the next section, Mio will need to control a crane to help Zoe advance. The former should locate the console that controls the crane and move it into position. Zoe can then attach to the platform connected to the crane. Mio must carefully guide the crane over the barriers to transport Zoe safely to the next area.

Zoe must jump onto the harpoon and move to the next platform. The final platform will move, so timing is crucial. Mio should carefully time the next harpoon shot to help Zoe make the final jump to the next platform.

4) Switching platforms to finish

Zoe should alternate between the switches (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

In the last section, Zoe needs to control a panel that switches glowing blue platforms. Whenever she jumps, the platforms will switch. Mio needs to cross the platforms carefully as Zoe jumps to switch them.

Timing is critical here to avoid falling through the gaps. Precise coordination between both characters will help you complete this final challenge and the level.

Timing and communication between Zoe and Mio are essential in this level. Moving the crane and switching the platforms require precision, so take your time rather than rushing through. With steady teamwork and careful timing, you’ll be able to navigate the challenges and complete "Down the Rabbit Hole" successfully.

