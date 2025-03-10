Split Fiction chapter 5: Water Temple walkthrough

The Water Temple is one of the most challenging and rewarding levels in Split Fiction, featured in the Rise of the Dragon Realm chapter. This level demands precise teamwork between Mio and Zoe as they navigate complex platforming sections and solve intricate puzzles.

You'll need to master their unique dragon powers — Mio's ability to glide and Zoe's climbing strength — to uncover hidden paths and advance through the temple. This guide will take you step-by-step through each challenge, helping you and your partner complete the Water Temple sub-chapter.

Split Fiction chapter 5: Water Temple guide

1) Rowing the boat

The level starts with rowing boats (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@JSkeleton)

After the cutscene, you and your partner will start in a boat. Paddling on the right will make you turn left, and paddling on the left will make you turn right. Zoe should sit at the back to control the direction, while Mio sits at the front to help steer.

Avoid rocks and obstacles as you move downstream. A cutscene will trigger when the Megalith appears, causing both characters to be thrown from the boat.

2) Using dragon powers

Mio can use her dragon to glide (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@JSkeleton)

Mio will need to glide to a safe platform using her dragon powers. Zoe will climb up a tree using her dragon’s sharp tail. Once back on track, you will reach a large gap. Mio should glide across while Zoe climbs the ivy-covered walls. Keep following the path until you reach a gate.

3) Gate puzzle

Work together to solve the gate puzzle (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@JSkeleton)

Mio should stand on the red platform. Zoe needs to climb the ivy on the nearby column to lift Mio's platform. Once raised, Mio should glide to a lever and pull it to open the gate.

4) Gear and zipline puzzle

Use the zipline and the gears to cross (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@JSkeleton)

After the gate, you will find a zipline and a gear. Mio should jump onto a platform attached to the gear. Zoe needs to climb the ivy, wind the gear back, then release it to launch Mio to a pole.

Mio should jump from the pole to the next platform and pull a lever to create a hook for Zoe, who should use the hook to join her partner.

5) Golden ball and side story

Continue across th golden balls to follow the story (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@JSkeleton)

Continue across the golden balls. If you want to explore the Side Story (Slopes of War), head left before the balls and cross the wooden bridge. Stand on the moving platform and activate the lever to raise it.

Solve the lever puzzle together to reach the Side Story area. This Side Story is a snowboarding challenge where you will perform tricks and race to the finish.

6) Climbing and wheel rotation puzzle

Reach the geysers (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@JSkeleton)

After the golden balls, you will see a geyser. Mio should glide while Zoe uses her climbing ability. Zoe will reach a wheel with thorns. Mio should jump onto two columns to rotate the wheel.

Jumping on the left column will rotate it counter-clockwise, and jumping on the right column will rotate it clockwise. Zoe should jump onto the wheel while Mio rotates it. Work together to avoid the thorns and reach the top.

7) Platform and hook puzzle

Use the platform to raise the hook (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@JSkeleton)

Zoe should climb an ivy column to lower a hook. Mio should grapple onto the hook to join Zoe. Mio should then jump onto the red platform. Zoe should climb the ivy to raise the platform.

Mio should jump to the right while Zoe climbs to the next column. Mio should activate the lever to open a grapple point for Zoe.

8) Symbol matching puzzle

Use wall running to cross the section (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@JSkeleton)

Continue to the geysers and dragon statues. Mio should wall-run to the end to find a symbol puzzle. Step on the symbols in this order: First, the boomerang symbol to launch Mio to the first geyser.

Next, the golf club symbol to launch Mio forward before she falls. Then, the bowl symbol to launch Mio to the next quadrant. In the last quadrant, communicate carefully to avoid the symbols being covered. Once successful, you will reunite and move forward.

9) Rotating wheels and thorn puzzle

You will reach a set of rotating wheels covered in thorns. Zoe should grab the ivy on the wheel. Mio should jump between two red poles to rotate the wheel.

Jumping on the left pole will rotate it counter-clockwise while jumping on the right pole will rotate it clockwise. Zoe should time her jumps to avoid the thorns while Mio rotates the wheel. Once Zoe reaches the top, she should jump to a grapple point to help Mio reach the top.

10) Sliding and grapple puzzle

After climbing, you will reach a sliding section. Both players must slide and grapple onto hooks. Avoid the hot water below. Reach the end of the hall by jumping across dragon poles.

11) Final Symbol Puzzle

Solve the final symbol puzzle (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@JSkeleton)

Mio should stand on the smiley face symbol. Zoe should use the buttons to create geysers for Mio to cross the hot water. Start by raising the first geyser. Then, raise the second geyser.

Next, use the coffee cup button to raise the third geyser. For the final section, time your actions carefully to avoid the rotating covers. Once complete, you will reunite at the platform.

12) Completing the level

Head down the path together and take the elevator up. Follow the grapple points along the path. Both paths lead to the same place. Stand at the marked points near the pond and press the action button. A cutscene will play, marking the end of the Water Temple and the start of the Dragon Riders Unite level.

Stay close and communicate with your partner. Time your jumps and movements carefully, especially during rotating and sliding sections. Coordinate during the symbol puzzles to avoid falling into hot water. Remember which button rotates the wheel in each direction. Patience and teamwork are key.

