Split Fiction chapter 6: Hydration Facility walkthrough

"Hydration Facility" is the fourth level in the Isolation chapter of Split Fiction. Here, Mio and Zoe must use their unique abilities to solve water-based puzzles and navigate rotating platforms and hazardous obstacles. Mio gains the ability to transform into a boat. Using this will be crucial for crossing the submerged sections.

This guide will walk you through each puzzle step-by-step, ensuring you stay on track and avoid mistakes.

Split Fiction chapter 6: Hydration Facility guide

1) Starting the level

Use Mio as a boat (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

At the beginning of the level, Mio and Zoe must work together to cross the initial area. Mio can transform into a parachute when using air vents and into a boat when in the water. Zoe can magnetize to green surfaces, roll along them, and launch off. At one point, Zoe will need to roll into Mio's boat to cross a gap.

When Mio is boating under spinning bars, Zoe must jump over each one at the right time while staying inside the boat. Zoe can also unlock specific areas using her magnetizing ability on the glowing green surfaces.

2) Unlocking the achievement

Jump over the waterfall (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

"We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Boat" is an achievement you can unlock in this level. After Zoe jumps over the second set of rails, look toward the waterfall on the right. Glide over the bubbles near the waterfall to trigger a hidden shark encounter, which will unlock the achievement.

3) Cylinder and vent navigation

Mio must crawl under the vents (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Zoe will need to cross a spinning cylinder while avoiding barriers. Mio should head toward the right, disassemble, and crawl through a vent opening.

Zoe must carefully jump across rotating cylindrical platforms and land on circular platforms. Mio should then get back into the water and position her boat near the rotating cylinder so she can catch Zoe when she jumps.

4) Rotating wheel section

Zoe should magnetize to the wheel (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After reaching an area with an opening on the left, Zoe can magnetize herself to a rotating wheel of pillars. Mio will need to rush to a door on the right and glide underneath to catch Zoe before she falls into the water. Once Mio catches Zoe, the latter can unlock the next door using her magnetize ability.

5) Activating the purple vents

Use the panel to control the vents (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After reaching the next section, Mio should boat over to the ramp so both players can roll onto the surface. Zoe can magnetize to a square switch, which will activate purple vents. Mio can then parachute across these vents to reach a control unit.

From here, Mio will be able to control the rotating wheels on the left wall that have magnetization ports for Zoe. Mio will need to rotate the ports so Zoe can jump from one wheel to the next. The third wheel will heat up periodically, so timing is essential to avoid vaporizing Zoe.

6) Circular maze challenge

Stay away from the maze walls (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Zoe will reach a circular maze lined with molten walls. To avoid being destroyed, she must carefully navigate through the maze without touching the walls. Mio should assist by helping Zoe spot openings and guiding her along the safest path. Zoe will need to move forward each time there is an opening in the maze.

7) Final stretch

Zoe must magnetize to the gate to end the level (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After completing the maze, Mio must jump into the water. Zoe can then magnetize to the gate and unlock the path to the next area – the Prison Courtyard. Stay coordinated and communicate with your partner to time your actions correctly.

Timing is key, especially when navigating rotating obstacles and heated wheels. Zoe’s magnetizing ability can also be used to explore hidden areas and discover shortcuts.

The Hydration Facility level in Split Fiction presents a series of engaging puzzles and teamwork challenges that require strategic use of Mio and Zoe’s abilities. With careful planning and persistence, you can master each section, unlock the hidden achievement, and advance to the Prison Courtyard.

