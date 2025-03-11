Split Fiction chapter 6: Prison Courtyard walkthrough

Prison Courtyard is the fifth level in the Isolation chapter of Split Fiction. This level focuses heavily on teamwork and strategy, requiring precise coordination between Mio and Zoe. Mio will take control of a turret to provide cover for Zoe as she navigates through challenging pathways filled with turrets, drones, and moving platforms.

She must time her shots carefully to protect Zoe from enemy fire, while the latter must react quickly and use the environment to her advantage. This guide will walk you through each step, helping you avoid mistakes, and complete the level.

Split Fiction chapter 6: Prison Courtyard guide

1) Starting the level

Use the turret to defend Zoe (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

The level begins immediately after the Hydration Facility, with both characters positioned on a ramp. Mio will take control of a turret to defend Zoe as she moves along the path.

Your first task will be to disable a turret positioned to the right. The stun effect is temporary, so Zoe will need to move quickly before the turret reactivates.

Mio can then shift along a railing to target the next turret. The turret will only attack Zoe when she steps into the cone-shaped light beneath it. The latter should wait at the edge of the light until Mio stuns the turret before proceeding.

2) Avoiding drones and shields

Avoid drones if possible (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After the initial turret, you will need to target two hovering drones ahead. Zoe can use boxes along the path to block the drone's line of sight while moving forward.

Mio will also encounter a turret shielded by barriers. To disable it, she must move along the railing to find a better angle for a clear shot.

Zoe can magnetize to a green patch nearby. Mio should then shoot the yellow target above the patch, which will propel the latter across a gap. During this sequence, Mio will need to quickly stun drones that could interrupt any movement.

3) Sniper pathway and trophy unlock

Use the magnetizing ability to climb the wall (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

On the other side, Mio will need to use her scope to stun patrolling sentries along a twisting pathway. Zoe will encounter a cardboard box in this area. Jumping inside the box will unlock the "Snaaaaaaaaake" trophy.

At the end of the path, you can magnetize to a wall and climb to a higher level. To the left, Zoe can activate a switch that fires clay pigeons, giving Mio a chance to practice shooting if desired.

4) Wall climbing and platforming

Keep stunning drones (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After heading to the right, you must climb a wall. Mio will need to cover Zoe by stunning drones along the path as she jumps from one magnetized wall to another. On the other side, the former will jump to another wall while the latter disables sentries.

Once Zoe reaches a corner, she can magnetize to a box on a rail. Mio should shoot the yellow switch nearby to activate the box’s movement, carrying Zoe forward.

5) Turret strategy and moving cover

Beware of the sentries (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Zoe will soon reach an area with turrets positioned along her path. They will be shielded by structures, preventing Mio from hitting them directly. The latter can shoot the yellow switches in front of the turrets to raise protective walls that Zoe can hide behind as she advances.

In the next section, there will be a patrolling sentry and three drones positioned on a wall. Mio should stun the sentry when it is closest and immediately shoot the yellow target to move a box along the path. Zoe should stay behind the moving box to stay protected from the drones.

6) Final stretch

Use the box as cover (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Zoe will need to climb a ramp, jump a gap, and land on top of the moving box. Mio should then hit the switch to bring Zoe back to her side. This sequence will complete the level and unlock the path to the next area.

The Prison Courtyard level tests your ability to coordinate between Mio’s turret control and Zoe’s platforming skills. The former's accuracy and quick reflexes are critical for keeping Zoe safe, while the latter's timing and movement are essential for progressing through obstacles.

By working together and adjusting to each challenge, you can successfully complete the level and prepare for the next phase of the game.

