Split Fiction chapter 8: Face-To-Face walkthrough

"Face-to-Face" is one of the most intense and challenging levels in Split Fiction, featuring a high-stakes boss fight against Rader. As you near the end of the game, this battle will test your ability to dodge, react quickly, and manage your attacks.

Ad

Rader’s attacks will force you to stay on the move, constantly adapting to different patterns and obstacles. This guide will break down each phase of the fight, giving you the tools and techniques you need to survive and defeat Rader.

Split Fiction chapter 8: Face-to-Face guide

1) Starting the level

Dodge and jump over the shockwaves (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

The level opens with a sliding sequence where Zoe and Mio are introduced to the shockwaves that Rader will use throughout the fight. As you slide down the platform, jump over the shockwaves Rader sends toward you. You should also steer left and right to avoid hitting large pillars along the path.

Ad

Trending

At the end of the slide, Zoe and Mio will begin to free-fall through a tunnel. You’ll need to guide them through three barriers, each with different-shaped holes. Aim carefully to pass through the openings without crashing.

Also read: Split Fiction chapter 8: A Warm Greeting walkthrough

2) Dodging Rader’s attacks

Dodge the attacks from the sky (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Rader will start by launching massive columns from the sky, creating large holes in the platform. Watch for red circles on the ground, which mark where the columns will land. Move out of these areas to avoid getting hit.

Ad

After this, the platform will repair itself, but Rader will bend it into a cylinder and roll it from side to side. Try to balance yourself on the rotating platform while avoiding the red cubes that will appear on its surface.

3) Glitchy missiles

Dodge the glitchy missiles (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Rader will soon switch tactics and begin firing missiles at the platform, causing shockwaves to spread across it. Jump over the shockwaves to avoid taking damage and start collecting Glitch shards that appear across the platform.

Ad

Once you’ve gathered enough shards, a large glitch will form at the center of the platform. Move to the glitch and grab onto each side by pressing the action button repeatedly. While holding on, the red shockwaves won’t harm you.

This infuriates Rader, and he will throw Zoe and Mio off the platform. Use the grappling hook to pull yourselves back onto the platform and repeat the process until you reach the next phase.

Ad

Also read: Split Fiction chapter 6: Pinball Lock walkthrough

4) Glitchy guns

Mio and Zoe will get guns (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

After connecting with the glitch a second time, Zoe and Mio will receive guns to attack Rader. Rader will begin sending out linear shockwaves that move across the platform. The shockwaves will appear yellow at first, giving you a brief moment to react before they turn red, creating gaps in the platform.

Ad

Fire your guns at Rader while dodging these shockwaves. The shockwaves follow a pattern, so try to anticipate them and find safe spots to keep shooting from. Once Rader takes enough damage, he will start using wider, arc-shaped shockwaves that cover the whole platform. Jump over them while continuing to fire at the boss.

As Rader’s health drops, he will start slamming down large columns, creating holes and uneven terrain. The yellow zones on the platform will warn you where the columns will hit — stay away from them. Keep attacking Rader while avoiding the holes and the unstable ground until he is defeated.

Ad

Once Rader’s health is nearly gone, he will collapse, triggering a cut scene that leads you into the next level, Worlds Apart.

Also read: Split Fiction chapter 6: Prison Courtyard walkthrough

Focus on surviving in the early phases. Dodging shockwaves and collecting Glitch shards are more important than being aggressive early on. Also, learn the rhythm of Rader’s shockwave patterns, as this will help you find safe spots to attack from.

Ad

Balance offense and defense once you have the guns. Stay on the move while shooting at Rader. Timing and quick reactions are key to getting through the rotating platform and the final wave of attacks.

Check out our other Split Fiction guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.