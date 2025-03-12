Split Fiction Chapter 6: Pinball Lock walkthrough

Pinball Lock is the sixth level in the Isolation chapter of Split Fiction. This level introduces a pinball-style mechanic where Mio and Zoe must work together to clear obstacles and defeat a challenging boss. Mio will take control of the environment using flippers and launchers, while Zoe becomes the pinball.

Ad

This guide shows how to handle each part of the level, from launching Zoe into action to solving platform puzzles and facing Pinbawser in the final fight.

Split Fiction Chapter 6: Pinball Lock guide

1) Starting the level

Launch Zoe to begin the level (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

The level starts immediately after the Prison Courtyard drop. Mio will step into a control unit that allows her to operate pinball flippers and launchers. Zoe will roll into place as the pinball, and Mio will use the control stick to launch her into play.

Ad

Trending

Mio will need to use the flippers to hit yellow targets in the first area. Once both targets are hit, a door will open, allowing Zoe to roll through to the next section. Zoe can slightly adjust her direction while moving to help Mio line up more accurate shots.

Also read: Split Fiction chapter 6: Down The Rabbit Hole walkthrough

2) Launching and platforming

Launch Zoe up to reach the platform (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

In the next area, Mio will need to launch Zoe into a wire tube. After exiting the tube, Zoe will land on a moving platform. Mio will then use the flippers to keep Zoe moving forward toward the next section.

Ad

In some areas, the flippers will act as barriers. Mio will need to remove them to create a clear path for Zoe to bounce through. When wire tubes are available, Mio should aim to launch Zoe into them to reach new areas.

As Zoe approaches walls with green glowing areas, she can magnetize to them. This will let her reach higher platforms or reposition herself for the next launch.

3) Avoiding hazards

Ad

Avoid the orange rollers (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Zoe will eventually encounter orange glowing rollers that will knock her off course if hit. She will need to carefully navigate past these rollers while Mio times the flipper movements to keep Zoe on track. Coordination between both players is essential to avoid setbacks here.

Ad

Also read: Split Fiction chapter 6: Hydration Facility walkthrough

4) Starting the fight with Pinbawser

You will have a boss fight with Pinbawser (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

At the end of the level, Zoe will face Pinbawser, a large robotic boss that attacks with lasers and missiles. Zoe will need to roll and evade its fire while Mio provides assistance with the flippers.

Ad

Mio will have the chance to damage Pinbawser by using the flippers to launch a green and silver ball into the boss. Zoe should magnetize to the ball and push it into green bouncers. Once airborne, Mio can strike the ball toward Pinbawser to inflict damage.

After taking damage, Pinbawser will destroy parts of the arena with missile fire. Mio will need to adjust the flippers to help Zoe navigate upward and avoid the collapsing platforms.

Ad

5) Climbing to higher platforms

Pinbawser will destroy the flippers (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

Once you reach the area with three wire tubes, Mio should aim to hit Zoe into the correct tube. Zoe will land on a small platform and will need to jump between platforms to climb higher.

Ad

Eventually, Zoe will reach a green bumper that will launch her into another wire tube. After exiting the tube, Mio will need to use the flippers on both sides of the wall to keep Zoe moving upward. Zoe must stay in motion since Pinbawser will target the flippers with lasers. Timing and precision are key to staying ahead of the attacks.

Also read: Split Fiction chapter 6: Prison Courtyard walkthrough

6) Final battle with Pinbawser

Ad

You have to move the silver ball (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ JSkeleton)

In the next phase, Zoe will need to push another silver ball into place. Mio should then strike the ball into Pinbawser for additional damage. After two successful hits, Pinbawser will launch a final attack, causing more destruction in the arena.

Ad

Zoe will need to quickly reach the entrance of the available wire tube to escape. She will then roll along a surface while avoiding Pinbawser’s fire and bouncing off loops. Mio’s flippers will help Zoe stay on course during this final stretch.

In the last section, Mio and Zoe will face another silver ball challenge. Coordinating their movements and flipper timing will allow them to land the final blow on Pinbawser, triggering a cutscene that leads into the next level.

Ad

Pinball Lock combines fast-paced pinball action with strategic platforming. Mio’s accuracy with the flippers and launchers will play a key role in guiding Zoe through complex paths and hazards.

Zoe’s magnetizing ability and quick movement are essential for navigating obstacles and helping Mio line up shots. Working together and maintaining consistent timing will lead to victory over Pinbawser and unlock the next stage of the game.

Check out our other Split Fiction guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.