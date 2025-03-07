Split Fiction Chapter 2: Flipped cityscapes walkthrough

The Flipped Cityscapes is the ninth mission in Split Fiction Chapter 2. After escaping the chaotic introduction in Chapter 1, Mio and Zoe land in an unstable simulation. Set in Mio’s sci-fi-inspired world, Neon Revenge, this chapter introduces gravity mechanics as our characters make their way through a highly detailed cyberpunk-inspired world.
In this guide, we have shared everything to know about completing the Flipped Cityscapes in Split Fiction Chapter 2.
How to complete the Flipped cityscapes mission in Split Fiction Chapter 2
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
In this chapter of Split Fiction, the duo gains unique gravity-based skills essential for both puzzle-solving and traversal.
Read more: Split Fiction PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti
Mio’s Abilities – Gravity Sword
Mio wields a powerful sword infused with gravity manipulation. She can:
- Attack enemies and destroy pink-highlighted objects.
- Use her sword to teleport by throwing it at glowing pink panels.
- Walk on ceilings and walls by shifting gravity when interacting with certain surfaces.
Zoe’s Abilities – Gravity Whip
Zoe’s gravity whip is a versatile tool that lets her:
- Grab, move, and throw objects.
- Hold on to objects until she releases them, which lets her position herself on the stage.
- Use aim-assisted projectile during combat.
You must get a good idea of these abilities to complete the stage.
Flipped Cityscapes in Split Fiction
This section features rooftops you must traverse by thinking out of the box. You must use the shifting perspectives and gravity-defying pathways to your advantage to complete the stage. Use Mio to go sideways or upside down to find alternative pathways that might not seem walkable at first glance.
1) Activating the first node
- Locate a pink gravity panel and use Mio’s sword to latch onto it.
- Walk up the pipes along the side of the building to reach the node.
- Activate the node to extend a bridge, allowing both characters to cross.
2) Launching Zoe
- On the next rooftop, drop down and activate another node.
- This triggers a gravity launch, sending Zoe upwards.
- Use her whip to climb and maneuver along cables.
Also read: Split Fiction Steam overlay not working during online co-op: Possible reasons and fixes explored
3) Navigating the heights
- Continue progressing until you reach another node, which will launch Zoe even higher.
- The camera will suddenly shift perspective, making the environment appear even more disorienting.
4) Elevator
- Enter an elevator, where the view will switch from a side-scrolling angle to a top-down perspective.
- Continue going forward by altering gravity to move across the environment in unexpected ways.
5) The final catwalk
- Near the end of this section, you'll walk along a narrow catwalk.
- Proceed forward to complete this segment and advance to the next part of the chapter.
Keep in mind that since gravity is constantly shifting, surfaces that look like walls might actually be new walkable paths, and objects can often be repositioned creatively to solve puzzles using Zoe’s whip. With this guide, you can complete the Flipped Cityscapes in Split Fiction.
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.