Split Fiction PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. The game fuses heart-pounding action with mind-boggling puzzles to offer an immersive experience. This new split-screen adventure from Electronic Arts and Hazelight Studios also features stunning visuals.

The NVIDIA RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are well-suited to handle this action-adventure at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. Here are the game's best settings on these GPUs to get a great balance between visual fidelity and performance.

Recommended Split Fiction settings for NVIDIA RTX 4060

The RTX 4060 is designed for 1080p gaming and performs admirably in Split Fiction. With the following settings, players can expect smooth gameplay and high-quality visuals:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing/Upscaling: Temporal AA

Temporal AA Resolution Scale: 100%

Graphics

HDR: Based on your monitor

Based on your monitor VSync: On

On Framerate: Unlocked

Unlocked Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Detail Level: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic Filtering: 16X

16X Post-Processing Quality: Ultra

Ultra Gamma: 0

These settings should provide a stable 60-70 FPS during most gameplay scenarios at 1080p resolution. The game doesn't have support for Frame Generation, so players won't be able to utilize NVIDIA DLSS to boost their performance.

Recommended Split Fiction settings for NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti

Best Split Fiction settings for RTX 4060 (Image via Electronic Arts/ Sportskeeda Gaming)

The RTX 4060 Ti offers enhanced performance, higher resolutions, and improved graphical settings. The following configurations are recommended for an optimal Split Fiction experience on this NVIDIA GPU:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing/Upscaling: Temporal AA

Temporal AA Resolution Scale: 100%

Graphics

HDR: Based on your monitor

Based on your monitor VSync: On

On Framerate: Unlocked

Unlocked Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Detail Level: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: High

High Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic Filtering: 16X

16X Post-Processing Quality: Ultra

Ultra Gamma: 0

With these settings, players can anticipate a consistent 60 FPS experience at 1440p resolution. The RTX 4060 Ti's additional power enables the use of higher-quality textures without significant performance drops.

Additional tips

These additional tips would help you get a better experience while playing Split Fiction while using our recommended settings for NVIDIA RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti.

Driver Updates: Ensure that your NVIDIA drivers are updated to benefit from the latest performance optimizations.

Ensure that your NVIDIA drivers are updated to benefit from the latest performance optimizations. In-Game Overlays: Disable unnecessary overlays like Discord and GeForce Experience to free up system resources.

Disable unnecessary overlays like Discord and GeForce Experience to free up system resources. Background Applications: Close non-essential applications running in the background to maximize available performance.

Close non-essential applications running in the background to maximize available performance. Monitor Capabilities: Verify that your monitor supports the chosen resolution and refresh rate for the best visual experience.

By using these settings and tips, RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti users can enjoy an excellent balance of visual quality and performance in Split Fiction, ensuring an immersive and smooth gaming experience.

