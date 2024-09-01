Squirrel with a Gun: Price, how to play, and more

Players can now run amok in Dee Dee Creations LLC’s brand-new game, Squirrel with a Gun, released for the PC on August 29, 2024. The nonsensical yet entertaining title lets gamers take on the role of a squirrel with a unique ability to handle firearms. Face enemies and shoot your way out of trouble, all while interacting with an eccentric cast of characters.

PC players worldwide can now purchase the sandbox shooter from Steam and Epic Games. Meanwhile, those on Xbox and PlayStation will have to wait till October 15, 2024, for the release, although the title is already available for pre-order from their respective storefronts.

That being said, this article will highlight necessary details about the price, gameplay, and more of Squirrel with a Gun.

Price of Squirrel with a Gun

Players worldwide can purchase this brand-new sandbox shooter on different platforms including the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS 5. Here are the standard pricing based on platforms:

Trending

PC

Steam: US$19.99

US$19.99 EPIC Games: US$19.99

Do note that PC players can currently purchase this title at a 10% discounted price. This exclusive offer will end on September 12, 2024.

Console

Xbox Series: US$19.99

US$19.99 PlayStation 5: US$19.99

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Xbox players can purchase the game for an exclusive offer of $17.99, available till October 15, 2024.

On the other hand, PlayStation users must own a PlayStation Plus subscription service to get their hands on this sandbox shooter puzzle platformer title for US$17.99.

How to play Squirrel with a Gun?

Dee Dee Creations LLC has come up with an innovative twist on the sandbox shooter genre. As mentioned in the title, players can play as a squirrel and wield an array of weapons including Snipers, Pistols, Shotguns, and others to take down different enemies (Agents and Bosses).

Players will find themselves inside an underground facility, which they must escape by taking on various enemies and solving certain puzzles. Moreover, they can also acquire a car, upgrade it, and become a menace to the local population. Do note that the game features numerous in-game cosmetics and items, which can be unlocked by collecting acorns.

The developers have introduced a few unique game mechanics like weapon kickbacks, slow-mo animation, and others to make the experience more immersive. Ultimately, by encountering the boss “Mother”, players can draw the title’s conclusion.

Squirrel with a Gun release platforms

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Squirrel with a Gun has already been released on PC on August 29, 2024. Meanwhile, according to the official website, Console players will get their hands on this brand-new single-player puzzle-solving title on October 15, 2024.

Here is a list of all supported platforms:

PC

Xbox Series One

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

PlayStation 5

Also Read: “The best game to ever exist” - Fans react to QuiteDan developing a game with armed squirrel as protagonist

Squirrel with a Gun system requirements

From the looks of it, the title isn't very demanding on system hardwaew.

Here is a detailed overview of the minimum and recommended system requirements of the single-player action-adventure game:

Minimum system requirements

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 7

64-bit Windows 7 Processor: 2.6 GHz

2.6 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1080 Graphics card

GTX 1080 Graphics card DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 10 GB of disk space available

Recommended requirements

Players using a 64-bit Windows 10 Operating System can run the game on their system without facing any issues.

For more details regarding Maximum Entertainment’s brand-new single-player third-person shooter, follow Sportskeeda’s Esports and Gaming news section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!