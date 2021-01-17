SRV Biraj's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021

SRV Biraj is a famous Free Fire player and is known for his incredibly fast Clash Squad gameplay. He is also a part of the well-known guild SURVIVORS ☆☆☆.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details as of January 2021.

SRV Biraj’s Free Fire ID and stats

SRV Biraj’s Free Fire ID is 540744237.

Lifetime stats

SRV Biraj’s lifetime stats

SRV Biraj has played 2294 squad games to date and has won on 393 occasions, making his win rate 17.13%. With 4569 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.40 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the player has taken part in 992 games and has triumphed in 90 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.07%. He has racked up 1781 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.97.

SRV Biraj has also played 417 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 22 of them, maintaining a win rate of 5.27%. He is just a frag short of 900 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.28 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SRV Biraj's ranked stats

SRV Biraj has 38 Booyahs in 306 ranked squad games, translating to a win rate of 12.41%. In the process, he has eliminated 960 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.58.

SRV Biraj also has 3 victories in 45 ranked duo games, making his win rate 6.66%. He has bagged 133 kills in these matches, with a win rate of 3.17.

SRV Biraj has played 11 ranked solo games and has remained triumphed in one of them, maintaining a win rate of9.09%. He has racked up 53 frags in these games and has a K/D ratio of 5.30.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

