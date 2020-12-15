SRV Biraj's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Over the past few years, Free Fire has witnessed a gradual rise in its popularity and player base.

The title has amassed massive numbers and has won several laurels, including the Mobile Game of the Year in the recent Esports Awards 2020. Moreover, the game surpassed 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube.

SRV Biraj is a popular Free Fire player, and this article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also read: List of all Free Fire redeem codes released in 2020 so far

SRV Biraj's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 540744237.

Lifetime stats

LIfetime stats

Biraj has been featured in a total of 1942 squad matches and has won 350 of them, maintaining a win rate of 18.02%. With a K/D ratio of 2.17, he has notched 3462 kills.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the user has played 943 games and has triumphed in 87 of them, managing a win percentage of 9.22%. He has secured 1646 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.92.

Lastly, the player has appeared in 388 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 21 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 5.41%. He has also bagged 819 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Biraj has 476 squad matches to his name and has remained unbeaten in 77 of them, translating to a win ratio of 16.17%. In the process, he has registered 1158 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.90.

Apart from this, the player has also competed in 150 duo games and has emerged on top on 19 occasions, equating to a win rate of 12.66%. He has accumulated 345 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.63.

Moreover, the internet star has five wins in 48 solo matches, retaining a win percentage of 10.41%. With 135 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Advertisement

CS Career stats

CS Career stats

Biraj has also participated in 2029 Clash Squad matches and has 1124 Booyahs for a win ratio of 55.40%. He has 9011 kills with a KDA of 1.50.

Also read: How to get free MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide