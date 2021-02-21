Staff of Homa, Lithic Blade, and Lithic Spear revealed in new weapon banner of Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has finally revealed its latest Epitome Invocation banner, including the Lithic weapons and Staff of Homa, which were leaked a month ago.

Staff of Homa is a 5-star rated polearm, whereas the Lithic series of weapons, including the Blade and Spear, are the new 4-star rated weapons with boosted drop rates.

Hello there, Travelers!



Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapons that will appear in upcoming event wishes! Come on, let's take a look~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/towudqKShz — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 21, 2021

Staff of Homa, Lithic Blade, and Lithic Spear in Genshin Impact

The secondary stats and passive abilities of these weapons point to them being heavily DPS-oriented.

Staff of Homa

The Staff of Homa has a base ATK of 46 and base CRIT DMG of 14.4%. Upon ascension, a maximum of 608 base ATK and 66.2% CRIT DMG can be achieved at level 90. When wielding this polearm, the HP of the character is increased by 20%.

Additionally, it provides an ATK bonus scaled with 0.8% of the character's max HP. When the character's HP falls below 50%, the ATK bonus is increased by an additional 1% of the max HP. The weapon is preferred for characters like Hu Tao and Xiao.

The Staff of Homa (Image via miHoYo)

Lithic Spear

The Lithic Spear in Genshin Impact has a base ATK of 44 and an ATK bonus of 6% at level 1. Upon ascension, a maximum of 565 base ATK and 27.6% ATK bonus can be achieved at level 90.

For every party belonging to Liyue, the character wielding this polearm gains a 7% ATK bonus and 3% Crit Rate bonus. This passive ability is stackable up to four times, allowing a character to inherit a 28% ATK bonus and 12% Crit Rate.

The Lithic Spear (Image via miHoYo)

Lithic Blade

The Lithic Blade in Genshin Impact has a base ATK of 42 and an ATK bonus of 9% at level 1. Upon maxing it out to level 90, the Lithic Blade will provide a base ATK of 510 and ATK bonus of 41.3%.

For every character present in the party that hails from the Liyue region, the character wielding Lithic Blade will gain a 7% ATK bonus and 3% Crit Rate bonus. This passive ability is stackable up to four times.

The Lithic Blade (Image via miHoYo)

The Epitome Invocation banner includes other 4-star weapons such as The Widsith, Sacrificial Bow, and Lion's Roar, all with boosted drop rates. The banner will be available in Genshin Impact from February 23rd to March 16th.

