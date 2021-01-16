Star Wars Battlefront II free on Epic Games store: How to download it 

Star Wars Battlefront II is free on the Epic Games store this week.

The Epic Games Store has released one free game every week for a few years now and has only recently completed their 15 days celebration, where they release one game for free a day. To claim Star Wars Battlefront II and a new game every week, an Epic Games account is needed.

⭐ FREE THIS WEEK ⭐



Put your mastery of the blaster, lightsaber, and the Force to the test online and offline in STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition, FREE on the Epic Games Store until January 21! https://t.co/ZouBkd2HKY pic.twitter.com/faKV53jQKa — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) January 14, 2021

Related: Link Your Epic Games Account with YouTube to Collect Free Fortnite Rewards

For anyone that plays Fortnite on the consoles, it is a good idea to already have an account with Epic Games to merge accounts.

Related: How to merge Fortnite accounts: A comprehensive guide for PS4, Xbox and other devices

With a free Epic Games account, the game is now available for purchase for $0.00 until January 21st at 8:00 am. After the deadline, Star Wars Battlefront II will be removed as the featured free game and another game will take its place.

The Epic Games Store releases new games for free every week, except for holidays and events where they will sometimes release many games at a time for free. Most notably, multiple games were released weekly last year for free.

Star Wars Battlefront II is just one of the games that Epic Games released for free

Advertisement

It is important that gamers sign up to the Epic Games Store as soon as possible because only a few games have been released for free twice.

Most notably, the Epic Games store released A Total War Saga: Troy for free on its release day. While this offer only lasted 24 hours after release day, it was the first time that a brand new game was released for free just for getting a free account.

Mark your calendars!



A Total War Saga: TROY will be FREE on the Epic Games Store for 24 hours, starting August 13 at 9:00 AM Eastern. https://t.co/CLwSrQ1pw8 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 11, 2020

There is no telling what other games will come, but any long time account holders with Epic Games will tell you that they usually release AAA Games for free. While it may be Star Wars Battlefront II today, it could be an even bigger game three weeks from now.

Related: Reddit post reveals upcoming free games on Epic Games Store