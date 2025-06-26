Star Wars Battlefront 2 trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

Star Wars Battlefront 2, released in 2017, recently experienced a massive spike in player count. Notably, this happened after the game was offered at a 90 percent discounted rate on Steam. For those new to the series, Star Wars Battlefront 2 features 44 trophies.
If you want to unlock every achievement available in-game, the article will mention them all and how they can be obtained.
All trophies and achievements featured in Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Platinum Trophy - Obtain all trophies
- The Cleaner - Complete the mission "The Cleaner".
- The Battle of Endor - Complete the mission "The Battle of Endor".
- The Dauntless - Complete the mission "The Dauntless".
- The Observatory - Complete the mission "The Observatory".
- The Storm - Complete the mission "The Storm".
- Outcasts - Complete the mission "The Outcasts".
- Royalty - Complete the mission "Royalty".
- General Distress - Complete the mission "General Distress".
- Under Covered Skies - Complete the mission "Under Covered Skies".
- Cache Grab - Complete the mission "Cache Grab".
- The Battle of Jakku - Complete the mission "The Battle of Jakku".
- Until Ashes - Complete the mission "Until Ashes".
- Discoveries - Complete the mission "Discoveries".
- Dark Forces - In the campaign, use the Droid to shock three enemies at once.
- Balance Point - In the campaign, eliminate five enemies at once using the Barrage.
- X-wing vs. TIE Fighter - In the campaign, destroy eight starfighters in the skies of Jakku.
- Master of Deception - In the campaign, eliminate a Scout Trooper with Iden’s melee takedown.
- A Job Well Done - Complete 25 Multiplayer Milestones.
- Outbound Flight - Win a match of Starfighter Assault.
- There Has Been An Awakening - Reach Rank 25.
- The Force is Strong With This One - Reach Rank 50.
- Not All Miss In multiplayer - Defeat 3 enemies within one Vanguard usage 5 times.
- A Dominating Presence - In multiplayer, boost 100 allies with the Officer commands.
- Sentry Mode Engaged - In multiplayer, defeat 150 enemies with the Heavy's Sentry Gun.
- Scoped - In multiplayer, get 25 headshots with longblaster rifles.
- The Interceptor - Get 20 Killstreaks with Interceptor ships.
- The Bomber - Defeat 50 enemies using Dual Proton Torpedoes with the Bomber ship class.
- Multi-tasking - Defeat 25 Hero ships with Fighter ships.
- Complete Your Training - Complete all unique Battle Scenarios.
- There is No Such Thing As Luck - Engage in an Arcade match.
- Ignore Your Instincts At Your Peril - Destroy 25 objectives in Starfighter Assault.
- What a Blast - Win a match of Blast.
- Strike Back - Win a match of Strike.
- Battle Beyond the Stars - Win a match of Galactic Assault.
- Choose Your Path - Defeat 50 enemies in Heroes Vs Villains.
- Quick Strike - Be the first one to defeat an enemy in a multiplayer match.
- Heavy is the Hand - Win a match of Heroes vs Villains.
- Do. Or Do Not. There is no Try. - Play as all launch heroes in Multiplayer.
- A Galaxy at War - Win one match in each Multiplayer game mode.
- We are the Spark - Defeat 500 enemies as a hero on any Multiplayer map.
- Project: Resurrection - Complete the mission "Project: Resurrection".
- Ashes of the Empire - Complete the mission "Ashes of the Empire".
- Inferno - Complete the mission "Inferno".
