Star Wars Battlefront 2 trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

Star Wars Battlefront 2, released in 2017, recently experienced a massive spike in player count. Notably, this happened after the game was offered at a 90 percent discounted rate on Steam. For those new to the series, Star Wars Battlefront 2 features 44 trophies.

If you want to unlock every achievement available in-game, the article will mention them all and how they can be obtained.

All trophies and achievements featured in Star Wars Battlefront 2

In total, there are 44 trophies in Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Platinum Trophy - Obtain all trophies The Cleaner - Complete the mission "The Cleaner". The Battle of Endor - Complete the mission "The Battle of Endor". The Dauntless - Complete the mission "The Dauntless". The Observatory - Complete the mission "The Observatory". The Storm - Complete the mission "The Storm". Outcasts - Complete the mission "The Outcasts". Royalty - Complete the mission "Royalty". General Distress - Complete the mission "General Distress". Under Covered Skies - Complete the mission "Under Covered Skies". Cache Grab - Complete the mission "Cache Grab". The Battle of Jakku - Complete the mission "The Battle of Jakku". Until Ashes - Complete the mission "Until Ashes". Discoveries - Complete the mission "Discoveries". Dark Forces - In the campaign, use the Droid to shock three enemies at once. Balance Point - In the campaign, eliminate five enemies at once using the Barrage. X-wing vs. TIE Fighter - In the campaign, destroy eight starfighters in the skies of Jakku. Master of Deception - In the campaign, eliminate a Scout Trooper with Iden’s melee takedown. A Job Well Done - Complete 25 Multiplayer Milestones. Outbound Flight - Win a match of Starfighter Assault. There Has Been An Awakening - Reach Rank 25. The Force is Strong With This One - Reach Rank 50. Not All Miss In multiplayer - Defeat 3 enemies within one Vanguard usage 5 times. A Dominating Presence - In multiplayer, boost 100 allies with the Officer commands. Sentry Mode Engaged - In multiplayer, defeat 150 enemies with the Heavy's Sentry Gun. Scoped - In multiplayer, get 25 headshots with longblaster rifles. The Interceptor - Get 20 Killstreaks with Interceptor ships. The Bomber - Defeat 50 enemies using Dual Proton Torpedoes with the Bomber ship class. Multi-tasking - Defeat 25 Hero ships with Fighter ships. Complete Your Training - Complete all unique Battle Scenarios. There is No Such Thing As Luck - Engage in an Arcade match. Ignore Your Instincts At Your Peril - Destroy 25 objectives in Starfighter Assault. What a Blast - Win a match of Blast. Strike Back - Win a match of Strike. Battle Beyond the Stars - Win a match of Galactic Assault. Choose Your Path - Defeat 50 enemies in Heroes Vs Villains. Quick Strike - Be the first one to defeat an enemy in a multiplayer match. Heavy is the Hand - Win a match of Heroes vs Villains. Do. Or Do Not. There is no Try. - Play as all launch heroes in Multiplayer. A Galaxy at War - Win one match in each Multiplayer game mode. We are the Spark - Defeat 500 enemies as a hero on any Multiplayer map. Project: Resurrection - Complete the mission "Project: Resurrection". Ashes of the Empire - Complete the mission "Ashes of the Empire". Inferno - Complete the mission "Inferno".

