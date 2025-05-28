10 best weapons to use in Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has seen a massive resurgence lately, with hundreds of thousands of new players joining in, drawn by its iconic heroes and chaotic multiplayer battles. The game features over 40 weapons that can be customized based on your preferred play style. If you are new to the title, this huge collection can be overwhelming.
With that in mind, here are the 10 best weapons in Star Wars Battlefront 2, listed in no particular order.
Note: This list is subjective and is not ranked in any particular order. Individual preferences may vary.
Best weapons in Star Wars Battlefront 2
There are four classes in Star Wars Battlefront 2: Assault, Heavy, Officer, and Specialist, each with its own unique playstyle. To help you choose effectively, each weapon on the list is paired with the class it complements best.
1) A280 (Assault)
The A280 is a well-rounded blaster ideal for medium-range fights. It deals consistent damage and remains accurate even when fired in bursts. With Improved Cooling and Improved Range, it is one of the most reliable and beginner-friendly weapons in the game.
2) NT-242 (Specialist)
The NT-242 is the most powerful sniper in Star Wars Battlefront 2, capable of one-shot headshots against almost every enemy. With Disruptor Shot, it's deadly at range and even viable in medium-range fights. However, this weapon requires good aim, so it is not recommended for players unfamiliar with shooting games.
3) SE-44C (Officer)
The SE-44C is known for its high versatility. When equipped with Rapid Fire and Improved Cooling, it turns into a laser-focused SMG that can easily eliminate close- and mid-range enemies, even before they get the time to react. It’s the best sidearm for Officers.
4) CR-2 (Assault)
The CR-2 has the fastest fire rate in Star Wars Battlefront 2, making it perfect for close-quarters combat. You can equip Reduced Recoil and Ion Shot to boost its close-range effectiveness. It is arguably the best weapon for indoor maps. However, note that controlling its spray is not easy, so practice a lot before you equip it.
5) T-21 (Heavy)
The T-21 is a medium-range powerhouse that deals devastating damage per shot. While its fire rate is slow, its precision and high impact make it one of the deadliest guns in Star Wars Battlefront 2 (if the player is patient and has good accuracy). Interestingly, it's one of the few weapons in the game with no attachment options.
6) EL-16HFE (Assault)
The EL-16HFE is a long-range blaster that should be your go-to weapon in the Assault class. Its high damage and range let you chip away at enemies before they get close. It's highly recommended to use Reduced Recoil and Improved Range with it to stabilize the shot pattern and maximize its potential.
7) A280-CFE (Specialist)
The A280-CFE is a variant of the A280 medium-range blaster that offers a unique hybrid playstyle. With Burst Mode and Dual Zoom, it functions as a mini-assault rifle for Specialists that allows for aggressive pushes. It can even handle long-range fights.
8) TL-50 (Heavy)
The TL-50 is one of the highest-damage weapons in Star Wars Battlefront 2, suitable for close-range fights. Its fast fire rate works well with the Heavy's durability. You can attach Reduced Spread and Improved Cooling to make it even more accurate and durable.
The TL-50 is a great weapon for map control if you can get close to enemies with ease.
9) S-5 (Officer)
The S-5 is an underrated but deadly weapon suitable for medium- and long-range combat. The semi-automatic pistol has low recoil and impressive damage. You can combine it with Ion Shot for extra damage to droids and vehicles.
The S-5 is a solid choice for Officers who prefer smart tactics over raw gunplay.
10) IQA-11 (Specialist)
The IQA-11 is a high-precision sniper rifle that is not as strong as the NT-242 but feels much snappier. You can unlock its maximum potential with Bolt Speed and Improved Cooling. With it equipped, you can easily eliminate opponents in one shot if aimed at the head. Note that sniping is not easy in the game and requires hours of practice.
