Is Battlefront 2 available on Nintendo Switch?

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified May 25, 2025 14:10 GMT
Can you play STAR WARS: Battlefront 2 on Nintendo Switch? (Image via EA)
Yes, STAR WARS: Battlefront 2 is available on Nintendo Switch. It can be purchased as part of the STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic collection, which contains both STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic and STAR WARS: Battlefront 2.

Battlefront 2 is a first-person and third-person action shooter title published by Electronic Arts. The game was first released in 2017 on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. However, all Nintendo devices, including the Nintendo Switch, received access only in 2024.

Having said that, here is a brief overview of the game.

Also read: Should you try Star Wars B2 in 2025?

A brief overview of STAR WARS: Battlefront 2

Battlefront 2 is a gaming title set in the fantasy world of Star Wars. Developed by DICE, the game features a rather captivating single-player storyline while also providing multiplayer options for those who are interested.

A brief overview of STAR WARS: Battlefront 2 (Image via EA)
You get to play with heroes, starfighters, or troopers in this game, each having unique sets of abilities. The game also features tons of customization and upgrade options, iconic Star Wars tauntauns, and much more to provide the ultimate Star Wars experience.

The single-player storyline in this game is set between the two films, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, and mostly takes place during the final years of the Galactic Civil War.

The game was originally launched on November 16, 2017, on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. However, the Classic collection was later released for Nintendo devices, including the Nintendo Switch, on March 14, 2024.

This covers everything you need to know about the game and its availability on Nintendo Switch. The game has recently gained a lot of popularity and is worth checking out, especially if you are a fan of the Star Wars franchise.

About the author
Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan Mitra

Twitter icon

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
