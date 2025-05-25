Is Battlefront 2 available on Nintendo Switch?

Yes, STAR WARS: Battlefront 2 is available on Nintendo Switch. It can be purchased as part of the STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic collection, which contains both STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic and STAR WARS: Battlefront 2.

Battlefront 2 is a first-person and third-person action shooter title published by Electronic Arts. The game was first released in 2017 on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. However, all Nintendo devices, including the Nintendo Switch, received access only in 2024.

Having said that, here is a brief overview of the game.

A brief overview of STAR WARS: Battlefront 2

Battlefront 2 is a gaming title set in the fantasy world of Star Wars. Developed by DICE, the game features a rather captivating single-player storyline while also providing multiplayer options for those who are interested.

A brief overview of STAR WARS: Battlefront 2 (Image via EA)

You get to play with heroes, starfighters, or troopers in this game, each having unique sets of abilities. The game also features tons of customization and upgrade options, iconic Star Wars tauntauns, and much more to provide the ultimate Star Wars experience.

The single-player storyline in this game is set between the two films, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, and mostly takes place during the final years of the Galactic Civil War.

The game was originally launched on November 16, 2017, on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. However, the Classic collection was later released for Nintendo devices, including the Nintendo Switch, on March 14, 2024.

This covers everything you need to know about the game and its availability on Nintendo Switch. The game has recently gained a lot of popularity and is worth checking out, especially if you are a fan of the Star Wars franchise.

