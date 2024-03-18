Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection cheat code guide for Console and PC

With the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection now live, you might be wondering what some of the single-player cheat codes are for the games. The Classic Collection will let you play the Classic Battlefront Games both online and offline. The cheats for the offline mode will let you unlock all the Campaign Missions right away, or get invincibility, or even an infinite supply of ammo.

Below are all the known cheat codes for the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection, as well as how you will be able to apply them to their game.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic cheats

Expand Tweet

1) Unlock All Campaign Missions

When you start the single-player and choose the campaign mission that you want to unlock, here are the following commands that you can use when you are on the planet menu:

PS4/PS5

Square, Triangle, Square, Triangle.

Xbox Series One/X|S

X, Y, X, Y.

PC

456123

2) Ewok Size

For this cheat, you will need to make a profile and name it “Jub Jub”. This will make all the soldiers shrink to the size of an Ewok. However, this will not be applicable to Droidekas.

Star Wars Battlefront II chats

1) Invincibility

To become unkillable in the game, make sure to type in the following commands in the platform you are playing the game on.

Consoles

Up, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Up, Up, Left, Right.

PC

mostimpressive

2) Infinite Ammo

This will provide you with an unlimited supply of ammo.

Consoles

Up, Down, Left, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Down Left, Right.

PC

agoodblasteratyourside

3) HUD Removal

Consoles

Up, Up, Up, Up, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left, Right.

PC

usetheforceluke

4) Low Resolution

Consoles

Down, Down, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Up, Up, Left, Right.

PC

btbfod

5) Alternate Sound Effects

Consoles

Up, Up, Up, Left, Up, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right.

6) Comic Book Captions

Consoles

Up, Down, Left, Down, Left, Right.

Expand Tweet

How to use Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection cheats on PC

To use the games’ cheat codes on PC, you will need to find the hidden textbox. It’s comparatively a much more complicated process than in consoles, as you just type in the button sequence at any given time on the PlayStation and Xbox.

In PC, make your way to the Instant Action menu and hover the mouse cursor over the Battlefront logo. A text box will eventually appear. Just type the codes given above in the box to use them.