Star Wars Jedi Survivor finally gets a working 60fps performance mode on consoles and DLSS on PC

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has finally received a working performance mode, promising a smooth and solid 60fps gameplay experience on current-gen consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It's been more than four months since the game's officially release on consoles and PC, and finally developer Respawn Entertainment has added a functional performance mode with the latest update.

Alongside the uplift on consoles, the developer has also added a plethora of other under-the-hood performance and stability improvements for all platforms, including support for DLSS. While Star Wars Jedi Survivor shipped with support for AMD's FSR2 upscaling solution, DLSS was surprisigly missing on the game's PC version.

Respawn has also added a plethora of other fixes and improvements to the game with the latest update. These include tweaks to the game's save system to prevent corruption of save files, support for VRR on PS5, and more. Here are the official patch notes for Star Wars Jedi Survivor Patch 7 (September 5, 2023).

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Patch 7 adds DLSS support for PC, tweaks performance mode for steady 60fps on consoles

Here are the official patch notes for Star Wars Jedi Survivor's latest update, Patch 7 (September 5, 2023):

This patch introduces several performance-related improvements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including:

Performance mode has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience.

A number of GPU and CPU optimizations – along with disabling Ray Tracing – has resulted in a better player experience, including a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode.

Quality Mode has also received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements.

Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5.

Additional performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.

Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption.

Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.

Various crash fixes.

Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.

Note: Cinematics in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on console are locked to 30 frames per second.

The Patch 7 is arguably the most significant update for the game, especially due to the improvements it brings to the table for the console versions. While Star Wars Jedi Survivor was praised by critics and players alike for its story, gameplay, open world, quest structure, and optional activities, it's poor technical state on PC and consoles almost overpowered everything that it got right.

Respawn has been hard at work and deployed numerous updates for the game following its release back on April 28, 2023. However, none of the post-launch patches made any significant impact on the game's performance; that is, until now.

