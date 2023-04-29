Star Wars Jedi Survivor "HDR not working" error: how to fix, possible reasons, and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s release has been below expectations, especially because of the number of performance issues that the title dropped with for every platform. While the PC port has seen the lion’s share of problems, the console users were not far behind with their distress mainly when it came to lag, stuttering issues, and other graphics errors.

One of the more popular performance issues that players seem to be encountering in the title is the “HDR not working error.” Whenever this occurs, the screen goes black, and on PC, the game also seems to crash.

This is one of the more annoying bugs players have been dealing with, as there is no permanent solution. The latest franchise entry is causing a significant number of issues across all the platforms, and there are only some temporary workarounds to these errors.

Fixing the “HDR not working” error in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

To be able to fix the HDR issues in Star Wars Jedi Survivor on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, there are a few things that you will need to do,

1) For the PlayStation

First, you will need to make your way to the Settings page of the in-game main menu. You can do this by pressing the options button and then navigating to the cog icon section by pressing the R1 button.

There under the “Screen and Video” tab, you will need to select “Video Output” and then make your way to “Adjust HDR.” Here you will need to adjust the brightness to the maximum for all three symbols that are displayed.

Once done, head out to the main “Settings” menu again and now head into “Visuals.” Here you will find the “HDR Brightness” settings under “Color & Brightness.” Now, change “HDR Brightness” to 20 and “HDR Black Point” to 5.

This should effectively deal with the HDR issue that Star Wars Jedi Survivor is facing on the PlayStation 5.

2) For the Xbox

Xbox Series X and Series S users will need to head into the “HDR Game Calibration” settings and then set the “Maximum Luminance” to the highest available brightness.

Then making your way to “Visuals” and the “HDR Brightness” settings under “Color and Brightness,” you will need to adjust the HDR Brightness” to 50 and “HDR Black Point” to 25.

This is very much likely to solve the HDR issues for those on Microsoft’s console.

3) For PC

There is currently no fix for the Star Wars Jedi Survivor “HDR not working” issue for PC users. However, you can try and tinker with the settings a bit to see what can do the trick for you.

It’s best to wait for a patch or hotfix that Respawn is likely to deploy in the coming days because of the number of performance issues players seem to be having with their latest title.

