Stardew Valley Bream: Catching, price, recipes, and more

In Stardew Valley, players have the opportunity to fish and use their catches as food, gifts, or more. Some fish carry a higher price tag than others, and they spawn in various locations around the game. It should be noted that some fish will only spawn at certain times and the Bream falls into this category.

In relation to its sell price and how easy it is to catch, it is one of the better fishes early on in the game, and players often try to find them for recipes, gifts, and gold. Here's the complete guide on Bream in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley bream: the complete guide

Fish can be found in all bodies of water and in certain underground locations. Some fish only spawn at certain times of the day or during particular seasons while others only appear during certain weather. The Bream is a Stardew Valley fish that can be caught at the river (either in Pelican Town or Cindersap Forest) during all seasons after 6.00 pm. Funnily enough, Bream can also be found randomly in Garbage Cans during any season or at the Traveling Cart for anywhere between 135 to 1,000 gold.

Just like with every other fish, Stardew Valley players will have to win the fishing minigame that occurs when they've successfully hooked a fish. The catch meter will increase while the fish is kept successfully within the green fishing bar, and will decrease while it's not. Once the meter is filled, the fish is caught.

Fishing minigame n Stardew Valley (Image via Stardew Valley)

When it comes to gifting, bream is usually a bad gift for a lot of the villagers in the game, though some won't react as strongly to it. There are no characters that like or love bream as a gift. These characters are neutral towards a bream gift:

Demetrius

Elliot

Leo

Linus

Pam

Sebastian

Willy

These Stardew Valley characters dislike bream as a gift:

Abigail

Alex

Caroline

Clint

Dwarf

Emily

George

Gus

Harvey

Jas

Jodi

Kent

Krobus

Leah

Lewis

Marnie

Maru

Penny

Robin

Sam

Sandy

Shane

Vincent

Wizard

Finally, these Stardew Valley characters hate bream as a gift, so gifting a Bream to them is not recommended at all:

Evelyn

Haley

Pierre

Interestingly, Bream can be used as a recipe ingredient in these items:

Baked Fish

Maki Roll

Sashimi

Quality Fertilizer

