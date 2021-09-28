Stardew Valley: Feast of the Winter Star guide

There are several different festivals in Stardew Valley. Beginning with the Egg Festival on the 13th of Spring, there are nine total festivals across an in-game year. The final celebration of the year is the Feast of the Winter Star. Players can look forward to this one all year long, but when it arrives, they'll need to know what to do. Here's the complete guide on the Feast of the Winter Star.

Complete guide to Stardew Valley: Feast of the Winter Star

The Feast of the Winter Star occurs on the 25th of every winter, so it comes a few days before the end of the season and the Stardew Valley year. Players can attend the festival by entering Pelican Town from 9 AM to 2 PM. When they leave the festival, they will spawn back at their farm at 10 PM.

The Feast of the Winter Star takes place on the 25th of winter (Image via Stardew Valley)

The main attraction for this year-end event is giving gifts to players. A random villager will be giving players a gift, and players will be assigned a random villager to do the same. However, on the 18th of Winter, Mayor Lewis will send a letter telling players who their gift recipient is.

At the festival, players can talk to their gift recipient, which will prompt them to choose a gift from their inventory. This can help or harm the relationship with the villager, so here are the marry-able villagers' "loves" that will improve the relationship the most.

Alex- Complete breakfast, salmon dinners

Elliott- Crab cakes, duck feathers, lobsters, pomegranates, squid ink, Tom Kha soup

Harvey- Coffee, pickles, super meal, truffle oil, wine

Sam- Cactus fruit, maple bar, pizza, tigerseye

Sebastian- Frozen tear, obsidian, pumpkin soup, sashimi, void egg

Shane- Beer, hot peppers, pepper poppers, pizza

Abigail- Amethyst, banana pudding, blackberry cobbler, chocolate cake, pufferfish, pumpkin, spicy eel

Emily- Amethyst, aquamarine, cloth, emerald, jade, ruby, survival burger, topaz, wool

Haley- Coconut, fruit salad, pink cake, sunflower

Leah- Goat cheese, poppyseed muffin, salad, stir fry, truffle, vegetable medley, wine

Maru- Battery pack, cauliflower, cheese cauliflower, diamond, gold bar, iridium bar, miner's treat, pepper poppers, radioactive bar, rhubarb pie, strawberries

Penny- Diamond, emerald, melon, poppy, poppyseed muffin, red plate, roots platter, sandfish, Tom Kha soup

These can make a huge difference when trying to build a relationship in order to marry these Stardew Valley villagers.

