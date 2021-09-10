Stardew Valley Haley guide: Gifts, likes, dislikes, and more

Stardew Valley has 12 NPCs that players can form romantic relationships with, which may even end up in marriage. Haley is one of those 12 characters.
Haley is a relatively young villager in Stardew Valley. She seems to have just graduated from school and lives with her sister, Emily, who is also an NPC eligible for marriage. She likes to be the center of attention all the time, but more so on her birthday. Her loud and immature nature may come off as annoying, but she becomes better to be around once players get closer to her.
Here's a complete guide to Haley in Stardew Valley, including her likes, dislikes and more.
Guide to marrying Haley in Stardew Valley
Haley is not one of the most popular character choices for marriage because she initially comes off as very rude. However, as the player gets closer to her, she becomes softer and warmer towards them.
Gifts work best to woo villagers in Stardew Valley. Like every other Stardew Valley villager, Haley, too, has a specific set of likes and dislikes when it comes to gifts.
Haley's loves, likes, dislikes, and hates are listed below.
Loves
- All Universal Loves except Prismatic Shard
- Coconut
- Fruit Salad
- Pink Cake
- Sunflower
Likes
- All Universal Likes except Vetebales
- Daffodil
Neutrals
- All Universal Neutrals
Dislikes
- All Universal Dislikes except Clay and Fish
- All Eggs
- All Fruits except coconut
- All Milk
- All Vegetables except Hops, tea Leaves, and Wheat
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Dandelion
- Ginger
- Hazelnut
- Holly
- Leek
- Magma Cap
- Morel
- Purple Mushroom
- Quartz
- Snow Yam
- Winter Root
Hates
- All Universal Hates
- All Fish
- Clay
- Prismatic Shard
- Wild Horseradish
After the marriage, Haley will move into the Farmhouse with the player. She will set up a room of her own beside the bedroom, where she goes to spend some time alone. She might take some pictures in that room.
Haley offers a variety of food items to the players for their meals after marriage, depending on the conditions.
Rainy Mornings
- Cookie
- Blueberry Tart
- Pancakes
- Poppyseed Muffin
- Maple Bar
Lazy mornings where Haley stays in the Farmhouse all day
- Fried Egg
- Omelete
- Hashbrowns
- Pancake
- Bread
Rainy Nights
- Chowder
- Eggplant Parmesan
- Bean Hotpot
- Parsnip Soup
That's all players need to know to get married to Haley in Stardew Valley. Although she is one of the more difficult characters to woo, getting married to her is worth the pain.