Stardew Valley Haley guide: Gifts, likes, dislikes, and more

Stardew Valley has 12 NPCs that players can form romantic relationships with, which may even end up in marriage. Haley is one of those 12 characters.

Haley is a relatively young villager in Stardew Valley. She seems to have just graduated from school and lives with her sister, Emily, who is also an NPC eligible for marriage. She likes to be the center of attention all the time, but more so on her birthday. Her loud and immature nature may come off as annoying, but she becomes better to be around once players get closer to her.

Here's a complete guide to Haley in Stardew Valley, including her likes, dislikes and more.

Guide to marrying Haley in Stardew Valley

Haley is not one of the most popular character choices for marriage because she initially comes off as very rude. However, as the player gets closer to her, she becomes softer and warmer towards them.

Gifts work best to woo villagers in Stardew Valley. Like every other Stardew Valley villager, Haley, too, has a specific set of likes and dislikes when it comes to gifts.

Haley's loves, likes, dislikes, and hates are listed below.

Loves

All Universal Loves except Prismatic Shard

Coconut

Fruit Salad

Pink Cake

Sunflower

Likes

All Universal Likes except Vetebales

Daffodil

Neutrals

All Universal Neutrals

Dislikes

All Universal Dislikes except Clay and Fish

All Eggs

All Fruits except coconut

All Milk

All Vegetables except Hops, tea Leaves, and Wheat

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Dandelion

Ginger

Hazelnut

Holly

Leek

Magma Cap

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Quartz

Snow Yam

Winter Root

Hates

All Universal Hates

All Fish

Clay

Prismatic Shard

Wild Horseradish

After the marriage, Haley will move into the Farmhouse with the player. She will set up a room of her own beside the bedroom, where she goes to spend some time alone. She might take some pictures in that room.

Haley offers a variety of food items to the players for their meals after marriage, depending on the conditions.

Rainy Mornings

Cookie

Blueberry Tart

Pancakes

Poppyseed Muffin

Maple Bar

Lazy mornings where Haley stays in the Farmhouse all day

Fried Egg

Omelete

Hashbrowns

Pancake

Bread

Rainy Nights

Chowder

Eggplant Parmesan

Bean Hotpot

Parsnip Soup

That's all players need to know to get married to Haley in Stardew Valley. Although she is one of the more difficult characters to woo, getting married to her is worth the pain.

